Dan Cammish justifies move back to Porsche Carrera Cup by edging out Lorcan Hanafin to win title at Brands Hatch

Champion: Dan Cammish crosses the line at Brands Hatch to clinch the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship title. (Picture: Jacob Ebrey/JEP)

The Morley driver was a little over a lap away from lifting the prestigious BTCC title at the famous Kent track two years ago, only for a brake failure to send him careering into the barriers, shattering his championship dreams.

Fast forward to 2021 and Cammish was again involved in a final race showdown at the same track – this time with Ilkley’s Lorcan Hanafin – but an experienced drive saw the Redline Racing man claim a record-breaking third Carrera Cup title – without any last-minute dramas this time.

“It means a lot to me, it really does,” said 32-year-old Cammish. “I was here two years ago and felt my heart go through my knees and I know what that feels like, so to come back here and win is fantastic. I had a lot on the line, my reputation for one and I’m glad that I got it to the end. Maybe I was not the fastest guy out there this year but a bit of experience told and I was glad to bring it home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morley's Dan Cammish at the Brands Hatch finale of the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup. (Picture: Jakob Ebrey/JEP)

The achievement is even more impressive given Cammish lost his drive with the Team Dynamics BTCC outfit just two months before the new season.

“The start of the season was bizarre,” added Cammish. “A set of circumstances led to me being without a drive and to come back here [to the Porsche Carrera Cup] was a bit of a risk. I had a chance of staying in touring cars at the last minute but I chose not to, I chose to stay loyal to Simon [Leonard] and Redline Racing.”

Cammish was pushed all the way by 18-year-old Hanafin who took the championship to a deciding race with a remarkable victory in the first race of the afternoon before his hopes were hit by a poor start to race two.

“I really thought it was going to go my way in that last race,” said Hanafin. “I just didn’t get a great start and the car got hit and it went a bit downhill from there, but I’ve shown my pace all year and I can hold my head up high.”