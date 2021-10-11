Dan Cammish digs deep to stay in hunt for Porsche Carrera Cup drivers’ title at Brands Hatch

POLE POSITION: Morley's Dan Cammish leads the standings in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship. Picture: Chris Wynne.

Just seven points separate two-time champion Dan Cammish from Morley and Guiseley teenager Lorcan Hanafin at the top of the drivers’ championship with just two races to go, following Sunday’s latest round at Donington Park.

Cammish had to dig deep to claim second place in the first race in Lecestershire, finishing ahead of Hanafin after his arch-rival was handed a five-second track limit penalty which dropped him into fourth spot.

Redline Racing’s Cammish then got past Team JTR’s Hanafin in race two with a brave passing move to finish third, while Hanafin could only manage fifth place.

Guiseley's Lorcan Hanafin, above, will battle it out with Morley's Dan Cammish in the final round of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB at Brands Hatch.

“It’s been a good day to qualify fourth and to come away with a second and third can only be deemed as a good result,” said Cammish. “I twice beat my championship rival which was really good because it’s really hard to score the points these days.

“We’re not off in the distance winning races but we’re fighting, battling for every point we can earn, and points mean prizes.”

As to the championship decider at Brands Hatch in 12 days’ time, Cammish is confident his experience at the Kent track will pay dividends

“The car has been really good, and we go to Brands GP where there’s much less testing,” he added. “I’ve got a lot of experience there and I’m very good there – it’s certainly one of the tracks that I excel at, so I’m hoping we can go and have a great weekend.”