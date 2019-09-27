Cycling UCI Road World Championships - Lizzy's banks on home support

Stand at the side of the road during Saturday’s elite women’s race and watch out for the British rider with a huge smile on her face. That will be adopted Yorkshirewoman Lizzy Banks.

Sharing a name with home star Lizzie Deignan will add to what is going to be a once in a lifetime experience for Sheffield-based Banks and she intends to relish every second of her UCI Road World Championship ride on home turf.

Lizzie Banks celebrates a Queen of the Mountains title at the Tour de Yorkshire. Picture by SW Pix.

I'll definitely enjoy it,” said Banks, who will wear number 59 in the 149.4 kilometre (92.8 mile) hilly slog from Bradford to Harrogate.

“Of course it will be absolutely savage, but you can't not enjoy it. I'll just be smiling going past the crowds.

“I'll just hear people shouting Lizzie and whether it's for Lizzie Deignan or Lizzy Banks I don't really care.

“It's good having the same name as one of the favourites, it makes you able to push harder, go deeper and give more in the race.”

Banks was a late starter in the sport and can hardly believe she will be riding on roads she knows so well, in the biggest one-day race of the year.

“I'm elated to be here and the atmosphere is just something else,” she added.

“It's always pretty cool coming to any worlds and a home one is just something else.

“Riding around the course training,, the amount of support we've seen is phenomenal. I'm beside myself with excitement.”

Born in Worcestershire, Banks has lived in Yorkshire for 10 years and insisted: “I consider myself a Yorkshire lass and to have the world championships not only in the UK, but in Yorkshire is really, really special.

“Everyone in Sheffield considers me to be a Yorshirewoman so it's just something you dream of.

“I could never imagine being in this position, having a World Champs one hour away from home.

“It will really be something to look back on in a few years and be so proud of and pleased that I made it here.”

Banks’ first event was a sportive - a non-competitive ride for amateurs - six years ago, when she didn’t even own a bike.

“I didn't really ride for a while after that, then I actually went on a bikepacking holiday,” she recalled.

“Even though I couldn't ride I thought it would be a good idea to go on a 700-mile ride!

“I came back pretty fit. I started riding to medical school placements and then did Strava races and realised I'm pretty fast.

“Then I did the local hill climbs. The Tour de Yorkshire was the first big race I did because I was getting enough points from the smaller races to get my third category licence, so I got an entry to the first Tour de Yorkshire which was the circuit around York.

“It was a mindblowing experience just having those crowds, it was electric. I was dropped, but I didn't care. I was loving it, riding around with the biggest smile on my face.

“My gear cable broke on the last lap so I only had two gears, but I was having the best time. That initial buzz was something I wanted to replicate.”

Deignan is likely to be Great Britain’s protected rider today, the one her teammates are working for.

That, too, is a dream come true for Banks, who was inspired by Deignan’s world championship triumph four years ago.

She said: “I was so far away from where I am now at that point. In 2015, that was my first year, I'd gone into the hill climb season and my in-laws had said 'How can we help' and they funded a coach for me and I bought a power meter with my winnings from the hill climbs and I thought 'maybe I can do something here'.

“It was actually a few months before that that Lizzie won gold in Richmond. I watched it on the TV. It was an amazing thing, but I didn't see myself there because I was so far away from where I am now.

“Every year my ambitions sky-rocketed, I'm always chomping at the big to go further. I guess that rabid ambition and drive has led me to be in this position.”