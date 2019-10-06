Club rugby: Last-minute penalty provides first victory points for Otley

Have your say

A last-minute penalty from Joe Rowntree saw Otley secure their first win of the season at Hinckley in National Two North.

The Yorkshire side ran out 17-14 winners in the Midlands, but the match could have gone either way.

After the home side had scored a converted try in the 24th minute, Otley hit back with second-row Simon Willet touching down seven minutes later and stand-off Ben Smith kicking the extras.

Hooker Joe Graham’s 40th minute try put Otley ahead and Smith’s conversion made it 14-7, but Hinckley’s second converted try on 73 minutes pulled them level.

With two draws already this season Otley looked to be heading for another, but Rowntree’s late penalty gave them the win.

Wharfedale were narrow 20-19 winners over Preston Grasshoppers after a hard-fought encounter.

Two tries from centre Ben Blackwell and another from Chris Walker were enough to take the win, while Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicked a conversion and penalty.

Harrogate had to work hard for an 18-13 home win over Macclesfield in the North Premier League, while Sandal were big 47-31 winners over Carlisle and secured a much-needed bonus point.

Elsewhere Ilkley were 23-7 winners over visitors Alnwick.

Morley edged to a 12-8 win over Kendal to stay within touching distance of the top three.