Charlotte Heath’s Moortown momentum heading into match play rounds of English Amateur Championship
Yorkshire’s Charlotte Heath played down her chances of winning the English Amateur Championship this week despite shooting a lower score than anyone on the course where the title will be decided.
Leeds courses Moortown and Headingley are jointly hosting the men’s and women’s English Amateur, the stroke play rounds of which concluded yesterday.
Most players this week have found the scoring trickier at Moortown than Headingley.
However, Heath’s three-under- par round of 68 on Tuesday was the best score of all 84 women who teed it up this week at Moortown, and added to a 72 at Headingley yesterday, saw her qualify as one of 32 players heading into the match play at Moortown.
“If I don’t play like I did today, I can do well!” said Heath, with a laugh after a more than respectable one under par round.
“I haven’t had any explosive rounds – just around par or under. As long as I hole some more putts then I guess I’ll be ok.”
Hannah Holden (Huddersfield) 72, 76; Lily Hirst (Woodsome Hall) 74, 74; Bethany Norton (The Oaks), 73, 78 and Mia Eales-Smith (Lindrick) 77, 75 all progressed.
On the men’s side, the 64 qualifiers included George Mason (Wath) 69, 72; Oliver White (Pannal) 67, 76; Jack Whaley (Rotherham) 73, 70; Jack Maxey (Hornsea) 73, 70; Joshua Berry (Doncaster) 69, 75; Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) 71, 73; George Heath (Wakefield) 70, 74 and Luke Palmowski (Hickleton) 71, 74. Olly Huggins – the day one leader – was disqualification for failing to sign his card.