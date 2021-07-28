English Men's and Women's Amateur Championship at Headingley Golf Club. Players on the practice green. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Leeds courses Moortown and Headingley are jointly hosting the men’s and women’s English Amateur, the stroke play rounds of which concluded yesterday.

Most players this week have found the scoring trickier at Moortown than Headingley.

However, Heath’s three-under- par round of 68 on Tuesday was the best score of all 84 women who teed it up this week at Moortown, and added to a 72 at Headingley yesterday, saw her qualify as one of 32 players heading into the match play at Moortown.

English Men's and Women's Amateur Championship at Headingley Golf Club. On the 1st Jack Dyer. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“If I don’t play like I did today, I can do well!” said Heath, with a laugh after a more than respectable one under par round.

“I haven’t had any explosive rounds – just around par or under. As long as I hole some more putts then I guess I’ll be ok.”

Hannah Holden (Huddersfield) 72, 76; Lily Hirst (Woodsome Hall) 74, 74; Bethany Norton (The Oaks), 73, 78 and Mia Eales-Smith (Lindrick) 77, 75 all progressed.