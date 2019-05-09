Chairman can boss his rivsals at Chester

Fox Chairman looked a potential star on his debut and can keep the dream alive in the Homeserve Dee Stakes at Chester today.

The Kingman colt was sent off the 15-8 favourite for a 13-runner maiden over a mile at Newbury and did not disappoint, recovering from being away slowly to forge clear in the last two furlongs and win by four lengths from Migration.

Marwan Koukash.

Trained by Andrew Balding, he cost a tidy 450,000 guineas as a yearling and there is enough stamina in his pedigree to suggest this 10 and a half furlongs is within his compass.

Balding can also strike with the likeable Lariat in the TMT Group Handicap.

The son of Poet’s Voice made a gallant attempt to make all at Sandown, but could only stay on at one pace when headed by Private Secretary.

He went down by two and a quarter lengths, albeit not stopping.

There would be no more popular winner of the Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes than last year’s Chester Cup hero Magic Circle.

Ian Williams’ charge proved himself a Group-race performer when winning the Henry II Stakes at Sandown, after which he was trained for the Melbourne Cup.

There was no fairytale success for his ebullient owner Dr Marwan Koukash, but the seven-year-old can bounce back at his favourite course.

Alfredo Arcano may have been put in his place by the rocket sprinter that is Kachy at Lingfield, but he did not give up that day and deserves recompense in the Gateley PLC Handicap.

The Irish raider, trained by David Marnane, did well to keep tabs on the winner for as long as he did and was far from disgraced as he stuck to his task to take fourth place, five and a half lengths behind the impressive winner.

A turning track suits Alfredo Arcano, as he showed when scoring at Dundalk two weeks earlier on his return from spending the winter in Dubai.

Travel On had his limitations exposed in the Group Three Sandown Classic Trial when he was fourth to Bangkok, but he is a useful sort as he can show by taking the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old deserved his chance at Pattern level when winning by five lengths at Lingfield and can strike first time in a handicap.

Danehill Kodiac looked in need of his return run in last week’s Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and should find the Bet In Play At totesport.com Conditions Stakes more to his liking.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Daring Venture, 6.00 Raucous, 6.30 Vivionn, 7.00 Travel On, 7.30 Danehill Kodiac (treble), 8.00 Daddy’s Daughter, 8.30 Zamjar.

CHESTER: 1.50 Alfredo Arcano (next best), 2.25 FOX CHAIRMAN (NAP), 3.00 Oasis Prince, 3.35 Magic Circle, 4.05 It’s Been Noted, 4.35 Lariat, 5.05 Al Jellaby.

HUNTINGDON: 1.40 Welsh Saint, 2.10 Sid Hoodie, 2.45 Lakeside Pearl, 3.20 Stowaway Magic, 3.55 Land League, 4.25 Vaxalco, 4.55 Takeit Easy.

WINCANTON: 5.15 Hattaab, 5.50 Inspireus, 6.20 Eddy, 6.50 Show On The Road, 7.20 Annsam, 7.50 Southfield Torr, 8.20 Doyannie.

WORCESTER: 2.00 Lerichi Belle, 2.35 Court Duty, 3.10 Miss Yeats, 3.45 Granitic, 4.15 Hotter Than Hell, 4.45 Little Millie, 5.20 Enforcement.