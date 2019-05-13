Canada 8 Great Britain 0 - GB endure tough night at World Championships but still see the positives

NETMINDER Ben Bowns said the disappointment was hard to escape after Great Britain fell to No 1 seed Canada 8-0 in their second Group A game at the World Championships in Slovakia.

It leaves Pete Russell’s team without any points after a 3-1 defeat in their opening game against Germany on Saturday and Denmark are next up tomorrow after today’s rest day.

In both games GB were the firm underdogs, but can take plenty of positives into their next test, not least the way they stayed with Germany until the final 10 minutes of the game.

Rotherham-born goalie Bowns said: “We have left the ice disappointed as we know we can do better, but they are the best team in the world.

“They were quick all over the ice and it was an experience to play against such a good side.

“Obviously when we took to the ice we could not think about that as we had a job to do, but looking back now it was an experience. We can take heart from many aspects of these two games and we have some big matches coming up for sure.”

Canada's Anthony Mantha scores past Ben Bowns in Kosice. Picture: Dean Woolley.

After early pressure Canada took the lead at 2.42 with Mathieu Joseph scoring off a rebound.

Ben Davies, Liam Kirk and Robert Dowd had chances for GB before a great skate from Jared McCann set up Anthony Manta in front to make it 2-0 at 12.33.

A drive to the net by Kyle Turris saw Canada score their third at 22.45 before Dylan Strome netted on the powerplay after a massive scramble around the net at 27:05.

Bowns pulled off two outstanding saves in quick succession, but a bullet of a shot from right point by Dante Fabbro increased Canada’s lead at 39.37.

We have left the ice disappointed as we know we can do better, but they are the best team in the world. They were quick all over the ice and it was an experience to play against such a good side. Ben Bowns

Further goals came in the third period from Turris, Sean Couturier and another for Mantha

On Saturday, in a game that marked their first at the top tier since 1994, GB more than held their own against a Germany team listed 14 places above them in the world rankings at eighth.

The deadlock was only broken by Moritz Seider’s shot through traffic with just 39 seconds remaining in the second period.

GB rallied, levelling through Mike Hammond at 43.36, but Germany – last year’s Olympic silver medallists – proved to have just too much, Yasin Ehliz’s strike at 50.39 being added to just over two minutes later when Edmonton Oilers’ star Leon Draisaitl finished off a fluent move.