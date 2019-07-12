Calyx could be back in action before the end of the season

Connections of last year’s Coventry Stakes hero Calyx remain confident that he will be back in action before the end of the season.

The son of Kingman made a winning return in the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot in May, but was ruled out of the Royal meeting after sustaining a pastern injury during the first defeat of his career in Haydock’s Sandy Lane Stakes.

Soldier's Call, ridden by Daniel Tudhope to the Wainwrights Flying Childers Stakes winning post last year. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Plans remain fluid for the John Gosden-trained three-year-old, who still holds an entry in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, but a comeback later in the year is expected.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: “There are no real new updates on Calyx, but he is fine and is with John Gosden.

“He won’t be out until the autumn at the earliest.

“We very much hope to have him back on track before the end of the season, though.”

A step up in class will be on the agenda, meanwhile, for Ralph Beckett’s Britannia Stakes winner Biometric after a decision was made not run him in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket.

Grimthorpe added: “Biometric is fine – he just needs a bit more time to get over Ascot.

“He had quite a tough race at Ascot, and Ralph thought it was better to give him more time.

“He has a number of options, and we will look at Listed and Group Three races for him.”

Meanwhile, Archie Watson will give Soldier’s Call the opportunity to take advantage of a drop in class in the Friarstown Stud Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh.

The three-year-old son of Showcasing will bid to open his account for this campaign at the third time of asking when he makes his first start in Ireland in the Group Two prize on Sunday week.

After finishing third in Listed contest at York on his seasonal debut, last year’s Windsor Castle Stakes winner filled the same position on his return to the Royal meeting last month in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes.

Watson said: “Soldier’s Call is going to go for the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on the 21st of this month. I’m hopeful that, somewhere along the line, he will bag one of these big races.

“He was giving weight away to a subsequent Listed winner (Shades Of Blue) and a Group Three-placed horse (Garrus) at York.”

Watson was also encouraged by the front-runner’s effort in defeat at Royal Ascot last month.

The Lambourn trainer added: “He hit the lids well at Ascot, and I thought he ran a huge race from the front to finish third in the King’s Stand behind two very good horses in Blue Point and Battaash – because he came back to fight off Mabs Cross for third.

“It was a very solid performance, and he is running every bit as well as last year - there is no doubt he has trained on.”

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

YORK: 2.05 Spartan Fighter, 2.40 Speed Company, 3.15 Fairy Falcon, 3.45 Furzig, 4.20 Shammah, 4.55 Holmeswood, 5.30 Dutch Pursuit.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Migration, 2.25 DAAHYEH (NAP), 3.00 Collide, 3.35 One Master (next best), 4.10 Al Suhail, 4.45 Breathtaking Look, 5.20 Shamshon.

ASCOT: 2.15 Kemble, 2.50 Grenadier Guard, 3.25 American Graffiti, 4.00 Hameem, 4.35 Red Armada, 5.10 Sunsprite, 5.45 Star Shield.

CHESTER: 5.50 Rockesbury, 6.20 Feelinlikeasomeone, 6.55 Mugatoo, 7.25 War Storm, 8.00 Proud Archi, 8.30 Bowson Fred, 9.00 Dorah.

CHEPSTOW: 6.00 Purple Jazz, 6.30 Rose Crown, 7.05 Caen Na Coille, 7.35 X Force, 8.10 Joegogo, 8.40 Kendergarten Kop, 9.10 Just Later.

FFOS LAS: 6.10 Included, 6.40 Chimes Of Dylan, 7.15 Birch Vale, 7.45 Final Choice, 8.20 The Cashel Man, 8.50 Milanvera.