British Open Squash - Jenny Duncalf bids farewell knowing game is in good hands

JENNY DUNCALF insisted there were “no regrets” after defeat at the British Open to world No 1 Raneem El Welily brought the curtain down on her professional career.

The 36-year-old former world No 2 announced at the start of this month that the showpiece tournament at the University of Hull would be her last after 20 years on the world tour.

It took only 20 minutes for tournament favourite El Welily to win 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 against Duncalf, who afterwards said she was leaving the sport in good hands.

“Raneem is a fantastic player and person off court and for all the kids watching any person to look up to as a player or human being then I would suggest following her,” said Duncalf, who underwent a hip operation at the start of the season.

“Getting to world No 2 was great and having a couple of big wins at tournaments to get there. I’d have loved to have had a better last few years or maybe to have won a major, but absolutely no regrets.

“I was sort of borderline retiring before the Commonwealth Games last April. I needed a hip operation and I thought I would see how I got on, but it’s a struggle playing all these youngsters and I’m so pleased to be leaving the sport in good stead.”