Breeders' Cup hero lined up for next year's Royal Ascot

Trainer Wesley Ward. PIC: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

Having followed up an impressive debut victory at Colonial Downs with a Grade Three success at Belmont, the son of American Pharoah was the marginal favourite for the Juvenile Turf Sprint – and made every yard of the running to win comfortably.

No stranger to success at the Royal meeting, trainer Wesley Ward is keen to see his latest star juvenile in action in Berkshire next June, but whether that will be in the Commonwealth Cup or the King’s Stand remains to be seen.

“I hope we’ll take him to Royal Ascot,” said Ward.

“He shipped home great and was back in his stable in Keeneland on Saturday morning. He’ll have a month and a half off and then we’ll get him ready for the spring.

“We’ll find a prep race for him at home and hopefully that will tell us whether we should run over six furlongs in the Commonwealth Cup or stick at five for the King’s Stand. Lady Aurelia was obviously better over five than six, so we’ll see about this guy.

“His three runs so far have kind of been bunched together, so I hope that with a bit more time between his races, he’ll be an even better horse next year.”

Four Wheel Drive was just one of three Ward-trained runners in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, with Kimari also flying home to finish fourth.

Beat just a head by Raffle Prize in the Queen Mary Stakes at this year’s Royal meeting, she too is likely to make the trip across the Atlantic next summer.

Ward added: “She has proved she likes the track (at Ascot) and softer ground wouldn’t be a bother to her, given she performed so well on it this year. Hopefully she can go back, probably for the Commonwealth Cup against the boys.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 1.00 Drewmain Legend, 1.35 McFabulous, 2.05 Point N Shoot, 2.40 Just A Thought, 3.10 Simply The Betts, 3.45 Golden Gift, 4.15 Big G.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Harry Beau, 5.10 Declared Interest, 5.40 Depose, 6.10 Dance Fever, 6.40 Buridan, 7.10 Tin Hat, 7.40 Kitaabaat, 8.10 Percy’s Prince.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.40 Ashington, 1.15 Simply Mani, 1.45 George Ridsdale, 2.20 Takingitallin, 2.50 Stormbay Bomber, 3.25 Goldencard, 3.55 Condarcia.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.20 Beauty Stone, 12.50 SHE’S A UNICORN (NAP), 1.25 Mishriff, 1.55 Camahawk, 2.30 International Lion (next best), 3.00 Bellevarde, 3.35 Ebitda, 4.05 Don’t Jump George.