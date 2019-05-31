Bradford League: Woodlands keeping tabs on the key contenders

The reignin champions may take on the current ECB Bradford League leaders tomorrow – but the team to beat will be striding out elsewhere.

New Farnley's Andrew Brewster.

That is the considered verdict of Woodlands secretary, Brian Pearson, with the frontrunners hosting Pudsey St Lawrence in an intriguing top-of-the-table affair at Albert Terrace.

Woodlands have a 21-point advantage over last season’s victors, but it is the side currently in third place who are level on points with Lawrence in Hanging Heaton who remain the benchmark, according to Pearson.

For Lawrence, it is their latest tough encounter after a bank-holiday double-header with Farsley and New Farnley.

Pearson said: “All those top sides such as Hanging Heaton and Pudsey St Lawrence take some beating as they have all got a bit of strength in depth.

Josh Poysden.

“But I do not see them (St Lawrence) quite as strong this year.

“Saturday is a big game. But I do think they are in transition after losing three players last year.

“They are blooding some good youngsters, but I do think they are in an element of change.

“(Jordan) Thompson had a big game and he got wickets and runs against New Farnley (on Monday), but he cannot necessarily play every week with the Yorkshire situation.

“New Farnley are struggling a bit at the moment as they cannot get their full side out, with (Andrew) Brewster still missing and (Ajmal) Shahzad not playing.

“For me, the team still to beat is Hanging Heaton. That is the team to get in front of.

“They are on 80 points, level with Pudsey.

“We managed to beat Hanging Heaton, which was a good result and we played well.

“(But) It was rain-affected and we probably got the best end of the rain. We contained them well.”

Heaton, who picked up two comfortable victories over Wrenthorpe and Townville over the bank holiday weekend, play host to a struggling Lightcliffe side who copped successive defeats.

Improving Farsley, who have won their last three matches on the spin, will be hoping to have key trio James Logan, Josh Poysden and Pat Kruger all available again as they square off against neighbours Undercliffe at Red Lane.

Farsley find themselves in fourth place, 16 points behind St Lawrence and Heaton.

Elsewhere, sixth-placed New Farnley are at home to the side just above them in Bradford & Bingley.

Tenth-placed Townville host a Wrenthorpe side who now find themselves down in eighth position after some early-season highs.

Rock-bottom Methley, the only team without a league win in the top flight after six matches this season, make the trip to Moorend to face mid-table Cleckheaton.

Game of the day in Championship One sees leaders Baildon head to fifth-placed East Bierley. Morley, who lost heavily to Gomersal last weekend, host an Ossett side who surprised previous leaders Keighley last time out.

Second-placed Keighley welcome rock-bottom Scholes, while Batley, in third, are at home to lowly Wakefield St Michael’s.

Pudsey Congs make the trip to Bankfoot, with Gomersal entertaining near-neighbours Hartshead Moor.