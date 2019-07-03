Bradford League: Sri Lankan star Akash Senerathna delivering the goods for Morley

Have your say

A vintage performance from overseas Akash Senerathna helped Morley maintain their promotion quest in Championship One with an excellent 175-run win over fellow high fliers Baildon at Scatcherd Lane.

On a day when Baildon spinner Mushtaq Ahmed joined the elite band of cricketers to take 1,000 Bradford League wickets in their career, Morley took the spoils, largely thanks to their impressive Sri Lankan star.

Senerathna hit his maiden Morley century in a fine 103 in their total of 201 before then taking a stingy 4-15 with his spin as his side dismissed Baildon for just 76, with Dave Nebard chipping in with a tidy 4-21.

New leaders are Bankfoot after a 122-run success over lowly Wakefield St Michael’s, but Morley are just a point behind them.

Opener Faisal Javed shared in a fine second-wicket partnership worth 139 with Kasir Maroof (53) as Batley (265-6) moved up to third after a comprehensive 146-run victory over Gomersal (119).

In the wickets for the victors were Mohammad Shahnawaz (4-27) and Tariq Hussain (3-26).

Previous leaders Keighley now find themselves down to fifth – in what is proving a tight and intriguing battle for promotion – after a 42-run defeat to fourth-placed East Bierley, for whom Umar Farooq (5-58) and Ompal Boken (53) caught the eye.

Max Chappell took a fine 6-22 as Ossett (256-4) saw off Pudsey Congs (128) by 128 runs, with Jack McGahan (86) and Chris Hosley (54) in the runs.

Captain James Ford hit a valiant 69 for Congs.

Yorkshire’s Tim Bresnan took 3-31 on his home bow for Hartshead Moor, who whitewashed neighbours Scholes by 10 wickets in a one-sided derby.

Opening, Scholes were dismissed for 99, with ex-Headingley bowler Iain Wardlaw (4-28) cleaning up the tail.

A unbroken stand of 100 between Chris Wynd (64no) and captain Adam Greenwood (35no) saw Moor to victory in unblemished fashion.

Undercliffe beat Morley by eight wickets in a one-sided Lees Brewery T20 Cup final at Cleckheaton.

The victors had earlier booked their place in the showpiece after a surprise win over Hanging Heaton in the last four, with the Tewits’ bid of a third successive win in the competition being vanquished.