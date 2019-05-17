Bradford League: Promoted Wrenthorpe enjoy the high life while it lasts

MANY may have expected Wrenthorpe and New Farnley being at opposite ends of the ECB Bradford Premier League this season, but not in quite the way that they envisaged.

Instead of being in the business positions at the top, much-fancied title candidates Farnley find themselves towards the bottom with no wins to their name so far this term, while promoted Wrens are joint-leaders.

But no-one at Bragg Lane End is getting carried away yet and with good reason, even if they are enjoying their place in the early-season sun.

Wrens chairman Paul Marshall said: “We have an interesting three weeks where we play New Farnley, Hanging Heaton and Woodlands over the next three dates.

“That is in itself is going to be a real challenge.

“But there are no expectations here as a group of players. We are battling and we don’t know any different.

“It is exciting for the players. We have had three weeks at the top of the Premier League and it is a really great achievement.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s home game with Farnley, he added: “I would not say Farnley are struggling, but they are low on confidence and there will be an expectation from their players and themselves and the committee to be better than they currently are.

“I know it is a long season. But at the start of the season, they would want to be there or thereabouts pushing for the lead with the likes of Woodlands and Hanging Heaton.

“We are absolutely chuffed to bits with where we are at the minute. I joked at the weekend that I was like Claudio Ranieri (at Leicester)!

“I have seen the highs and lows and we used to be known as ‘lowly Wrenthorpe’ and the unwritten rule was that teams would come and turn us over. But now we have a good influx of people that really believe in what we want to do.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, joint leaders Woodlands make the trip to Townville, while Hanging Heaton will be seeking to continue the early-season misery for bottom club Methley.

Farsley, third from bottom and without a league win to their name in 2019 so far, go to Lightcliffe.

In Championship One, a top-of-the-table clash sees second-placed Morley host leaders Keighley and Pudsey Congs entertain Baildon.