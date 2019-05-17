Bradford League: Production line in full swing at Pudsey St Lawrence

The production line of talent at Pudsey St Lawrence is rolling along nicely once again.

Highly-recognised in Bradford League circles over the years for their conveyor belt of junior stars heading into the first team, the champions look like they have found another potential gem in Archie Scott.

Chris Marsden runs in for Pudsey St Lawrence.

The Tofts Road product took 5-44 to help the champions beat Undercliffe on Saturday – to put them in good heart for tomorrow’s game with Cleckheaton.

Captain Chris Marsden said: “Archie is a young lad and a product of our junior system and second team. He probably could have played a couple of years ago but, with Adam Waite and Mark [Robertshaw] opening the batting, it has been difficult to get him in.

“But he has come in this year to bat in the top three and bowl his leg spin and his bowling has been fantastic and he got a few runs on Saturday.

“His bowling and especially his control has been classy. He has really given me a good option now and his form with his bowling has allowed me to mix it up a little bit and he has been fantastic.”

All told, Scott was one of six players who lined up for the first team at the weekend who have come through the juniors at Tofts Road and Marsden believes that the home-rule policy will continue to reap its rewards in the seasons ahead and foster togetherness and unity.

It should also ensure that Lawrence, who saw Adam Waite, Tom Hudson and Charlie Parker depart in the summer, will always be well placed to cope with the departure of any key players in the off-season.

Marsden added: “It is something the club want to do – promote the juniors and we have worked on it for the past 25 to 30 years and are really seeing the benefits now. Certainly over the past four or five years.

“We have won the league three times and before that have won cups and have brought the juniors through.

“On Saturday, we had six players who were products of our junior section who have only ever played at one club in myself, Mark Robertshaw, Jim Smith and the three young lads in Archie, Harry Cullingford and Josh Wilson.

“We could have potentially had seven in this week as our second-team wicketkeeper, Jack Allman, was supposed to be playing as Charlie Best is in Australia, but unfortunately Jack is injured.

“It is something which the club has really invested in and which we pride ourselves on.

“It is a fantastic thing to see, especially for me as captain as I coached these lads when they were juniors. Now captaining them in the first team and seeing them do well is fantastic.

“Even with the lads here who are 18, 19 and 20 years old, we have known them for probably over a decade and they have been in and around us as senior players. We get on well and there is a good togetherness.

“We are playing for each other and we are playing cricket with our mates at the weekend and socialise together and our families are friends and it gives that extra five per cent that you maybe need at the weekend.”