Bradford League: Pre-season favourites Hanging Heaton still finding their feet

AT THE halfway point of the Bradford Premier League campaign, no-one at Hanging Heaton would have been expecting to be 46 points behind the current leaders.

But that is the situation facing the pre-season title favourites, who reside in fourth spot – level on points with third-placed Bradford and Bingley – and with work to do to reel in frontrunners Woodlands.

Farsley overseas player Pat Kruger. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Tewits head into tomorrow’s home game with fifth-placed Farsley on the back of a disappointing weekend which saw them lose out to Cleckheaton and then see their hopes of a third successive Lees Brewery T20 Cup final win flounder.

Despite periodic individual contributions from the likes of Callum Geldart, Tom Chippendale, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, captain Gary Fellows, David Stiff and Josh Holling so far this term, the team have failed to collectively come to the party on several occasions.

Fellows, whose Heaton side have lost three league games already in 2019, acknowledged: “We probably have not hit the consistency this year that we have done in the past.

“We have certainly had some good individual performances, but not the week-in week-out ones that is required to win a trophy.

Farsley's Josh Poysden. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

“It is certainly something we are aware of and need to put those performances out on the pitch at a weekend.

“I suppose if you just put your finger on it, then you would be able to fix it straightaway. Cricket is a team game, but full of individual performances. Consistency has been the issue; we have had one or two lads put in a performance, but not the six or seven that you need week in week out to win cricket games.

“Sometimes, at critical times in games, we have let ourselves down a little bit through the whole team – not individually.”

Fellows expects to face a much stiffer examination tomorrow against a Farsley side who the Tewits beat convincingly on the opening day of the season – but who were then without overseas Pat Kruger and Yorkshire duo James Logan and Josh Poysden.

Farsley's James Logan. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“From the team we played in the first game of the season, their team will be totally different,” Fellows added.

“We fully expect a really tough game and know we will have to be on top form to get anything out of the game.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, leaders Woodlands – who are 41 points clear of second-placed Pudsey St Lawrence – host New Farnley.

A big game at the bottom sees struggling Wrenthorpe and Undercliffe lock horns at Bragg Lane End, while champions St Lawrence make the trip to rock-bottom Methley, winless so far in the league in 2019.

B&B go to Lightcliffe, with Cleckheaton visiting fellow mid-tablers Townville. Game of the day in Championship One sees second-placed Morley welcome the side just below them in Batley.

Pudsey Congs visit Hartshead Moor and Wakefield St Michael’s host fellow strugglers Scholes. Gomersal host East Bierley and Ossett entertain Baildon. Leaders Bankfoot go to Keighley.