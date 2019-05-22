Bradford League: Farsley poised to race up top-flight ladder after breaking season’s duck

Have your say

THE SIGHT of Josh Poysden taking six wickets on Saturday was certainly a tantalising one for the Farsley faithful.

The Yorkshire leg spinner almost single handedly enabled the Red Laners to secure a morale-boosting first ECB Bradford Premier League win of the season at the expense of Lightcliffe at the weekend – claiming his second six-wicket haul of a campaign which has already whetted the appetite.

Jordan Laban on his way to 58, the top score in the tied game between Methley and Hanging Heaton. PIC: Steve Riding

Poysden took 6-49 to help Farsley sink Lightcliffe by 28 runs as they successfully defended their opening salvo of 198 – with the Headingley man earlier top-scoring with 63.

Whisper it gently but, suddenly, things might just be looking up at Red Lane, with Poysden’s county colleague and fellow spinner James Logan being due back from a thumb injury shortly.

In addition, overseas man Pat Kruger is due to arrive back at the club this week.

On the impact of Poysden, chairman Raymond Sutcliffe said: “He won us the game himself and looks good and if we get him and Loggy on and bowling together, we will be a formidable side.

Marcus Walmsley on the run for Methley in the drawn encounter with visitors Hanging Heaton. PIC: Steve Riding

“Loggy is also a really down-to-earth, good lad and helps us. He’s been coming to watch even though he has been injured and he told us about Josh and said that if we managed to get him, he would be good.

“He pointed us in the direction of him and Josh looks an excellent signing. He is a top lad as well and mixes in with the rest of the side. We have good morale and a good changing room.”

On a key win, Sutcliffe added: “It was much-needed. It was disappointing, no disrespect to Wrenthorpe and Townville, to lose to them.

“We were chasing 130-odd against Townville and 103 against Wrenthorpe and could not knock those off. But I am sure we are better than that.”

At the top end, Woodlands cashed in on Wrenthorpe’s defeat to take over at the top following a comfortable seven-wicket success over Townville.

Chris Brice continued his cracking early-season form with a fine 5-20 – his third five-wicket haul this term – to help dismiss Townville for 159.

Leading light with the bat for Townville was Imran Raffique (58).

The Albert Terrace men eased to their target in reply, with Greg Finn and Liam Collins seeing them home in an unbeaten stand after overseas man Brad Schmulian earlier hit 41.

Wrenthorpe dropped to fourth after a big 133-run loss to New Farnley, who got their season up and running in style.

Farnley opened with 211-9 with close-season recruits Adam Waite (64) and Dan Hodgson (52) in the runs, despite the superlative efforts of Matthew Race (7-32).

In reply, Wrens were never in it and were back in the showers for just 78, with Alex Lilley (5-22) proving a real thorn.

Pudsey St Lawrence (152-5) are three points behind Woodlands following a comfortable five-wicket win over Cleckheaton (149), who lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs.

Archie Scott and Steve Watts took three wickets apiece for champions St Lawrence, who were led home by Mark Robertshaw (48) and Barrie Frankland (30no).

Muhammed Afridi (72) and Matthew Swallow (53no) helped on-song Bradford and Bingley hammer rock-bottom Undercliffe by 151 runs, with the losers skittled for just 55.

Bailey Wightman (4-28) and Jack Hartley (3-23) had good days with the ball for B&B.

A dramatic game saw Hanging Heaton and Methley tie, with Tewits’ last man Tom Chippendale being stumped with the scores level on 172.

He was the fourth victim of Sudara Udagedara (4-52).

Leading light with the bat for Heaton, who lie in fifth spot, was Nick Connolly (54).

Earlier, Jordan Laban (58) and Marcus Walmsley (38) led the scoring for Methley, with Aqsad Ali (3-19) and Callum Bethel (3-45) doing their level best to curtail their progress.

MORLEY saw their wings clipped in a six-wicket loss to fellow Championship One pace-setters Keighley, who continue to march on at the top of the table.

The Scatcherd Laners were the architects of their own downfall after slipping from 107-5 to 122 all out – with captain Matt Baxter and Henry Rush both top-scoring with 31.

Jonathan Wilkinson (33no) helped see Keighley home in reply.

Keighley are nine points clear of second-placed Baildon, who saw off Pudsey Congs, who drop to fifth.

Simon Bailey (69) took batting honours for Baildon in their tally of 200-8, with Jamie Allen taking 3-29 for Congs.

Ex-Baildon man James Ford top-scored with a fine 76 in reply for Congs, but they fell well short at 112, with Blair Oakley taking a superb 6-33.

Batley are a point behind Baildon after defending their total of 146 in a 24-run success over basement side Scholes, with Mohammed Yaqoob (5-34) and Sami Ullah (81) being the star turns for the victors.

Captain Adam Greenwood top-scored with 63 as Hartshead Moor secured a morale-boosting maiden league win of the season in a two-wicket success over East Bierley.

Earlier, Bierley were dismissed for 149, with Shabir Rashid (46no) top-scoring, with Iain Wardlaw and Mohammad Khan taking three wickets apiece for the Highmoor Laners.

There were also maiden league wins in 2019 for Ossett and Wakefield St Michaels.

Captain Dan Busfield (4-36) and Oliver Newton (3-14) excelled as Ossett beat Bankfoot (114) by 30 runs, with Jack McGahan hitting 38.

Ayaz Seedat (52) and skipper Mark Atkinson (50no) helped St Michael’s account for Gomersal by seven wickets, despite the best efforts of Liam Thomas (58) and Daniel Grant (48).

Imran Mahboob took an excellent 5-24 for the winners.

Yeadon are flying high at the top of Championship Two after successive wins over Altofts and Adwalton.

Andrew Robinson took a magical 7-31 in their 10-wicket whitewashing of Altofts on Sunday, with the Wakefield side skittled for 44.

Earlier, Yeadon hammered Adwalton by 157 runs, with pride of place going to Sarmad Hameed, who hit a stunning 111.

Hammed’s fabulous innings contained 20 fours on a weekend which saw fellow high flyers, Jer Lane, lose twice.