Bradford League: Farsley aim to have top trio back to face Pudsey St Lawrence

Farsley chairman Raymond Sutcliffe is keeping his fingers crossed that a plan can come together tomorrow.

The hosts welcome near-neighbours Pudsey St Lawrence in the ECB Bradford League and are pinning their hopes on their key trio of Pat Kruger, James Logan and Josh Poysden all lining up together for the first time this season on Saturday.

Josh Poysden.

Overseas Kruger, who enjoyed a good season at the club in 2018 when he took 33 wickets at 12.52 and scored 380 runs at 29.23, was due back this week.

Meanwhile, Logan – who led the Bradford League bowling averages with 54 wickets at a miserly 11.02 in 2018 and backed up with 562 runs at 33.06 – is on the road back to full fitness following a spell out with a thumb injury and may feature.

Logan’s Yorkshire team-mate Poysden, who has proved a wow already this season with two six-wicket hauls, is expected to line-up, but the presence of Kruger and Logan would significantly add to the hosts’ armoury.

Sutcliffe said: “Having Loggy and the overseas would mean we will be full strength and it would really boost us.

James Logan.

“If we’ve got the players there, I think we can give them a run for their money, but you never underestimate ‘Lawrence’.

“If we had all those back for this weekend, we would have a dig and be competitive.

“When we are all together, I am hoping we will have a really good side.

“When Kruger comes, he is another really good lad and that is what we need. We have brought in the likes of Ben Morley from the Aire-Wharfe League and wicketkeeper Paul Nicholson and maybe they are a tad nervous at first.

“But once they get with these good players, hopefully they will all gel together.”

Kruger’s first spell at Red Lane ended a few weeks early, but the club are hoping that he will be able to stick around until season’s end this time around.

Sutcliffe added: “He had to go back early due to international commitments. But hopefully this year, we have spoken to South African officials and if we are in with a shout in the league, they have told us that he can stay on until we finish basically.

“So I am hoping we are in that sort of position anyway.”

Elsewhere, leaders Woodlands play host to a Wrenthorpe side who slipped down to fourth spot after their first defeat of the season last weekend.

Third-placed Bradford and Bingley – behind second-placed St Lawrence – head to Cleckheaton, while New Farnley welcome Lightcliffe.

Fifth-placed Hanging Heaton host Townville, while the bottom two go head to head with Methley heading to Undercliffe.

Championship One leaders Keighley host Ossett and second-placed Morley visit Gomersal. Pudsey Congs go to Batley.

Top-flight sides are also in action on Bank Holiday Monday with St Lawrence welcoming New Farnley. Hanging Heaton head to Wrenthorpe, while Woodlands make the trip to Lightcliffe. Methley host Townville, while Farsley visit Bradford and Bingley.

Cleckheaton journey to Undercliffe.