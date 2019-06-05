Bradford League: Class act Gary Fellows still handing out lessons for Hanging Heaton

AS THE saying goes, form is temporary, but class is permanent.

That certainly rings true in respect of Hanging Heaton captain Gary Fellows, who shrugged off a few recent low scores to showcase his talents on a milestone weekend for the one-time Yorkshire player.

Woodlands batsman Tim Jackson who scored 22 against visiting Pudsey St Lawrence. PIC: Steve Riding

Fellows hit an unbeaten 50 to help the Tewits over the line with ease in Sunday’s 10-wicket Priestley Cup round-two romp against Keighley – well supported by top-order partner Nick Connolly (40no).

It was no ordinary knock either with Fellows passing the 8,000 runs barrier in all competitions for his club, becoming just the fourth player to achieve that feat.

Earlier, Callum Bethel took a magic 6-19 to dismiss Keighley for just 115, with Heaton taking just under 16 overs to reach their target.

The previous day, Heaton captain Fellows struck 51 – his first half-century of the season – albeit in a losing cause as the Bennett Laners surprisingly lost by two wickets to Lightcliffe in the Premier Division.

Woodlands' Brad Schmullan on the way to 34 against visitors Pudsey St Lawrence. PIC: Steve Riding

Replying to Heaton’s 277-8, Lightcliffe held their nerve, mainly thanks to Yasir Abbas (73), who shared in a key eighth-wicket stand worth 63 with Rob Burton.

On a bitter-sweet weekend for the club, but a red-letter one for Fellows, cricket chairman John Carruthers said: “Gaz has been wonderful and to say he leads from the front is an understatement.

“He is an excellent captain and role model and not just with the first team, but through the whole club.

“He has also been loyal too and it is nice to see in this day and age.”

Pudsey St Lawrence bowler Richard Lamb takes flight at Woodlands. PIC: Steve Riding

As for the club’s loss to Lightcliffe, who moved out of the relegation zone with a dramatic win after chasing down a big total at Bennett Lane, Carruthers was rather less effusive.

He added: “It was a bit frustrating to lose when you post 270-odd, especially at home. You would have backed us to defend that.

“If you want to win the league, you have got to defend that score.

“We had a little blip at Methley in a (previous) tied game which we should have won.

“If I am honest, we have already had that little kick up and reminder that you need to be on the ball every week and competing in every area.”

It was a day of drama in the top flight on Saturday, but there is no stopping Woodlands, who increased their lead at the summit to 31 points after a four-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence.

The champions were dismissed for 173 with 15 balls left in their innings, with Mark Robertshaw (56) being their leading run-getter.

Spinners Chris Brice and Brad Schmulian took three wickets apiece for Woodlands, whose top scorer in reply was Liam Collins (42).

A seventh-wicket stand worth 102 involving Nick Walker (63) and Toby Thorpe (32) helped Cleckheaton pile on more misery for rock-bottom Methley, with the Moorenders triumphing by two wickets with a ball to go.

Adal Islam hit 43 for Methley, with John Wood (4-18) and Craig Fletcher (4-43) in the wickets for Cleck.

Inconsistent New Farnley suffered their third league defeat in 2019 in a 47-run loss to Bradford and Bingley (197-9), despite spirited late resistance from Alex Lilley (49no) and Luke Jarvis (20), who put on 53 for the final wicket.

Farsley are now healthily placed in fourth spot, level on points from B&B, after sinking Undercliffe by 35 runs.

Opening, the Red Laners made 169 with opener Chris Beech (63) excelling.

The wiles of in-form Yorkshire spinner James Logan, who took 5-42, helped Farsley defend the total and dismiss their rivals for 134.

Jonathan Booth (68) and Jack Hughes (3-24) helped Townville (220-9) beat Wrenthorpe (206), for whom Will Bates hit an unbeaten 71, by 14 runs.