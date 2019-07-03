Bradford League: Azeem Rafiq’s switch to opener at Cleckheaton is leaving rivals in a spin

Primarily renowned as an adept spin bowler, Azeem Rafiq’s proficiency with the bat has also come to the fore on numerous occasions in his career thus far.

Recently switched to opener by Cleckheaton, the move is already reaping its rewards on that count.

Farsley opener Pat Kruger who made 51 in the defeat by Woodlands

The former Yorkshire man top-scored in a losing cause with 53 in an eight-wicket loss to leaders Woodlands on June 22 – and followed up to play his part with a key 48 in a victorious outcome on Saturday when the Moorenders stunned Hanging Heaton in a dramatic encounter at Bennett Lane.

Rafiq and team-mate Nick Walker – who hit 72 before backing up superbly with 5-85 – were the star turns as Cleck (247-9) edged out Heaton (245) by two runs, to provide themselves with the perfect boost ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Cricket secretary Bob Speight said: “Rafiq has started getting his feet under the table and bringing his influence.

“We have pulled him up to the opening spot and he is adding a bit of stability. And when you can bowl 15 overs for 38 runs in a total of 240-odd, it shows what he can bring.

“He has been a good capture for us. There is no doubt that he has been a big influence upon the side, as has Walker.

“We were not sure we had the right players this season, but the potential is there. It is just about performing on a regular basis.

“Traditionally, we are poor starters to the season and always seem to finish better than what we start.”

Confident that a top-five finish is within the remit of seventh-placed Cleck, Speight added: “That is what we are aiming for.

“For a few weeks, we were worrying about what might happen if we cannot get away from the bottom few, but some of the experienced players are starting to come through for us now.

“To be honest, there is not a lot of points between a lot of teams and if we get two or three wins on the trot, we can find ourselves up with teams like Pudsey St Lawrence and Hanging Heaton.”

There is no stopping Woodlands at the top, with the Oakenshaw outfit increasing their lead to a decidedly healthy 41 points after a seven-wicket success over in-form Farsley.

Overseas trump card Brad Schmulian (4-29) added to his burgeoning reputation with 4-29, ably supported by the wonderfully consistent Chris Brice (3-30) as Farsley were dismissed for 166, with Pat Kruger (51) being their leading light.

Replying, Woodlands eased over the line with Tim Jackson (58no) top-scoring.

Heaton’s loss to Cleck enabled champions Pudsey St Lawrence to go second after a four-wicket triumph over Lightcliffe, with spinner Archie Scott (7-21) having an outstanding day.

Scott’s feats ensured that Lightcliffe imploded from 50-0 to 93 all out and despite a wobble, Lawrence achieved their target.

Bradford and Bingley are level on points with Heaton after a seven-wicket victory against Wrenthorpe, dismissed for 153 batting first.

Khalil Khan (67) excelled for Wrens, but Kyme Tahirkeli followed up 4-29 with an unbeaten 56 to see B&B home.

Winless Methley prop up the rest and are 18 points adrift at the foot of the table after a 35-run loss at New Farnley, who moved away from immediate danger in the process.

Charlie Parker (5-31) and spinner Luke Jarvis (3-31) did the business with the ball after Farnley earlier underwhelmed in an innings of 135.

Marcus Walmsley took 5-41 for the losers.

Undercliffe occupy the second relegation spot after being skittled for a derisory 63 en route to an 126-run reverse against Townville, for whom Harry Clewett (6-25) and Jack Hughes (4-4) had a day to savour.