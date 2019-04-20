Boxing: Jack Bateson’s going all out to emulate feats of Josh Warrington

The Yorkshire rivalry between Leeds United and Sheffield United continues to intensify as the two clubs battle it out for promotion to the Premier League.

But it’s not just in football that the sporting competition between the two cities takes place. On June 15, Leeds’ Josh Warrington defends his IBF featherweight title against unbeaten challenger Kid Galahad of the Steel City.

One fighter who features on the undercard to the blockbuster main event is Jack Bateson, a fellow Leeds-born prospect who knows Warrington very well.

The former Team GB amateur and now a professional with nine wins from as many fights, Bateson recalls his first meeting with Warrington around 15 years ago.

“I’ve grown up with Josh and I’ve seen him fight from an early age,” Bateson told the YEP. “He’s shown that hard-work and dedication can get you a long way. I met Josh a long time ago, when I was about six years old, before I’d even started boxing. It was down at Sharky’s Gym in Meanwood, where my dad used to coach.

“My older brother Tom used to box there and he and Josh were the same age and good friends. They used to spar hundreds of rounds together.

I want a title before the end of the year, definitely. That’s what me and my team we’re working towards. Jack Bateson

“I remember that they actually fought one another at the Yorkshire Schoolboy Championships one year, and Tom actually beat Josh.”

While Bateson went on to win medals at major events and represent Team GB, Warrington never hit the same heights as an amateur.

However, the self-belief of Warrington, that is evident to this day, was always a constant during his formative years.

“One thing that sticks out in my memory of Josh is that he always used to believe in himself,” continued Bateson. “Even if he was going into a fight as an underdog in the amateurs, he used to say ‘I’m going to smash him.’

“He was always very confident and had that self-belief. Look how far that has taken him.

“I saw a lot of his early fights and I was on some of the same small amateur cards with him at the very start of my career. He was just one of those faces that you see on the Yorkshire amateur boxing scene.

“He was always with his dad (Sean O’Hagan, Warrington’s trainer) back then as well. Back then I always remember him being a good fighter, but never an amazing fighter.

“He was never a standout amateur, I don’t think he boxed for England or anything like that. Not that that means an awful lot now!”

Since then Warrington has won everything there is to win in boxing. The English, Commonwealth, British and European titles were captured en route to his ultimate crowning moment in a split decision win over Lee Selby at Elland Road in May last year.

Bateson was part of the bill that night and he’s looking forward to being part of another major televised show, following three fights at the Elland Road Pavilion.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be a part of the show,” he beamed.

“It’ll be another eight-rounder, that was something my dad was keen to put forward when we were approached about being part of the card.

“It’s massive for my career to be a part of these big cards on the TV. It’s about getting my name out there even more.

“It’s great to be on a big card in Leeds, in my home city. It’s my third time on a TV card, my second time at the Arena. Last time I was there, I got a big knockout win, so hopefully I can do the same again.”

For Bateson, being part of such a bill only fuels his desire to be headlining such bills in the future. “I was at the press conference back in March, and I know that one day my time on that stage will come,” continued the 24-year-old.

“It was a buzz just to be around a big world title fight like that. To think that one day, that could be me, it is motivation for me.”

“I want a title before the end of the year, definitely. That’s what me and my team we’re working towards.

“It’s all about making sure that we’re ready when the time comes around, we’re getting in these eight-rounders, doing the full eight-rounds and preparing to the best of our ability.”

In regards to the main event, unsurprisingly, Bateson favours the champion.

“You saw at the press conference that there was a little bit of hate between the two fighters and that only increased when they went head to head at Elland Road,” said Bateson.

“It’s a good derby between Leeds and Sheffield and I think that rivalry will only build when the two fighters go into camp and then during fight week. It’s a good rivalry for the fans and for the fighters and I think it should make it a great event.”

“I think that the form that Warrington has showed lately will be too strong for Galahad.”

“Warrington, shutout points decision,” he predicted.