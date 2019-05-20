Boxer Galahad taunts Warrington over Leeds United play-off misery

KID GALAHAD has taken to social media to taunt his rival Josh Warrington after Warrington's beloved Leeds United were defeated by Derby County in the Play-Off semi final.

Leeds were a goal to the good after the first leg but succumbed to a devastating 4-2 home defeat and missed out on a place among English Football's elite in the Premier League.

Galahad, 26-0, posted a picture on his official twitter page of LUFC star Stuart Dallas laying on the ground in disappointment after losing the game and captioned it with a 'look' emoji, highlighting the heartbreaking loss for Leeds United and for Josh Warrington.

Sheffield's Galahad will be looking to inflict another upset defeat for Leeds fans on June 15 at the First Direct Arena when he attempts to dethrone local hero Josh Warrington and become the IBF World Featherweight Champion.

Warrington had earlier predicted a Leeds United win and will not have taken kindly to Galahad's online taunts.

It's been a spicy build up to one of the most anticipated fights of 2019 and this latest development will only add more fuel to the fire.

Josh Warrington squares up to Kid Galahad

Josh Warrington tops the bill at First Direct Arena, Leeds when he defends his IBF featherweight championship against Kid Galahad on Saturday June 15.

Leading super featherweights Zelfa Barrett and Lyon Woodstock meet in a hotly anticipated clash for the Commonwealth title, with Jason Welborn and JJ Metcalf also vying for the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight championship.

Other fighters confirmed in action on the bill so far include Lyndon Arthur, Alex Dickinson, Tommy Fury, Mark Heffron, Jack McGann and Troy Williamson.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats for this Frank Warren promoted fight - tickets are from £40 to £450 for hospitality, available now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or visit www.firstdirectarena.com.