Bowls: Mandy Wilson and Jim Jordan clinch Ruddock Pairs title

Mandy Wilson and Jim Jordan claimed the Doris Ruddock 50+ Pairs tournament title with a 15-8 victory over David Howard and Josie Olivant in the final.

Howard and Olivant took the lead at the first end in the final to take the intial lead 1-0. Over the next two ends, Jordan and Wilson hit back to score six shots to lead 6-1.

Howard and Olivant then pulled three shots back to trail 6-4 after five ends. Over the next two ends, the gap remained the same as the pairs traded points with Jordan and Wilson leading at 8-6.

That proved to be the last time that Howard and Olivant had the jack as Jordan and Wilson, pictured right, claimed the seven shots they needed over the next four ends to win, 15-8.

The Marsden Pairs takes place next Sunday. The entry fee is £10 per pair and scratch time 10am. Open to all bowlers affiliated to Leeds and District CGBA.