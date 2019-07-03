Blackpool-based Brunton’s towering display nets Senior Masters title at Leeds Golf Centre

The Senior Masters at Leeds Golf Centre may have got off to a drizzly start, but day two was a completely different story as Blackpool’s David Brunton claimed the title under sunny skies.

Finishing an impressive nine-under-par, Brunton scored rounds of 67 and 68 over the two days to win the tournament, now in its third year.

David Brunton putting during the Senior Masters at Leeds Golf Centre. PIC: AIM Content Marketing

Close behind him was Mark Ashworth from Manchester, who played an astonishing second round to end seven-under-par, almost holing his tee shot on the tough par-3 13th as he made his way to a course-equalling record of 64.

Tied in third place, on four-under-par, were Craig Ronald, Michael Watson and European Senior Tour player, David Shacklady – last year’s champion.

Sharing sixth place, scoring three-under-par, were Mark Wharton, Peter Scott, Richard O’Hanlon, Shaun Ball and Andrew George. Gary Brown, a highly-rated Yorkshire pro’ from Ganton, finished in 11th, registering two-under-par.

Other notable names, of which there were many in the 51-man line-up, were Tim Thelen and Jose Romero, European Senior Tour players from America and Spain respectively – demonstrating its international appeal.

Nigel Sweet, Leeds Golf Centre manager and creator of the event, said: “Despite not always having the best conditions, we’ve once again witnessed some spectacular golf at The Senior Masters.”

He added: “Congratulations to David for his winning display.

“We’re proud to have brought this internationally renowned tournament to Yorkshire soil for a third consecutive year, and we look forward to continuing to build on its success in the following years - further establishing its reputation as one of this country’s, if not Europe’s, top senior pro events.”