Betfred Championship/League 1: Spirited recovery by Dewsbury Rams at Toulouse Olympique but Hunslet fall short at home to Workington

A spirited second-half showing from travellers, Dewsbury Rams, will have pleased coach Lee Greenwood.

Especially after his selection headache in the week building up to the away weekend owing to players’ late withdrawals, mainly because of work commitments. Rams were reeling at 18-0 at half-time, and while second-placed Toulouse continued to add to their tally, Dewsbury saved face with three tries of their own, scored by full-back Adam Ryder, Martin Reilly, and centre Sam Day.

Dewsbury Rams coach, Lee Greenwood. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Seasoned playmaker Liam Finn landed just the one conversion.

The win keeps Toulouse’s nose ahead of third-placed York City Knights ahead of the play-offs, while Dewsbury are 12th, but safe from the threat of relegation.

n Hunslet meanwhile, let visitors Workington Town get away from them in the second half of their League One contest.

The Parksiders were level pegging on the turnaround – 12-12 – with home tries scored by Duane Straugheir and Charlie Martin. Vila Halafihi added to the try tally in the second half but it was no where near enough to keep pace with the side two places behind them on the league ladder. Joe Sanderson finished with a couple of conversions to his name.

Hunslet try scorer, Vila Halafihi. PIC: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

Hunslet remain fourth in League One on 24 points, three adrift of Newcastle Thunder and only two ahead of Doncaster.