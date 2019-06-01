Bangkok bidding to fulfil Derby dream

WHEN Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha moved into racehorse ownership, he dreamed of succeeding on the biggest of stages – and Bangkok will bid to fulfil that vision in his memory in the Investec Derby.

The Leicester City owner tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash last October and the Andrew Balding-trained colt will try to cement the equine empire he hoped to create by taking the King Power Racing operation to the next level in Flat racing’s most sought-after prize.

Topping the fairytale Premier League title triumph of the Foxes during the 2015/16 season is close to an impossible task – but if Balding can secure victory with Bangkok, it will be a moment to run it very close.

Balding said: “He was a great man, he had a dream and that was he would have horses to compete in the top races in Europe – everyone is committed to trying to carry the vision he had through.

“When we bought these horses, he was very much involved in the purchasing with Alastair Donald. He was then in total charge of naming them and the fact he chose this one to carry the name Bangkok probably speaks volumes for what he was anticipating from the horse.

“To have a horse capable of winning the Derby is one thing, but if it was to happen with Bangkok, it would be extra special. The plan is for the family to come on Derby day and I would love to give them a day to remember.”

Not only would victory for Bangkok give Balding great pleasure in realising the dream of his owner, it would at long last allow him to recall his own Derby triumph, having listened to the tale of his father Ian’s victory with the great Mill Reef in 1971 on countless occasions.

He said: “At Christmas time he is the only Derby-winning trainer sat at the table and it would be nice if he wasn’t!”