Back-to-back road tests will benefit Leeds Chiefs in long-term

LEEDS CHIEFS’ forthcoming weekend of back-to-back games will only benefit them as they aim to gain a foothold in NIHL National, says netminder Sam Gospel.

So far, the Chiefs have only had one-game weekends but Saturday night’s trip to Milton Keynes Lightning will be followed a few hours later by another long-haul drive down the M1 to face Bracknell Bees.

Leeds Chiefs' netminder Sam Gospel. Picture: courtesy of Steve Brodie

It will make for a gruelling 48 hours or so for Sam Zajac’s team as they look for their first win as a team, but Gospel – who has impressed in the hard-fought defeats to Sheffield Steeldogs and Telford Tigers – is excited by the prospect.

“This weekend is another stepping stone along the road to where we want to be,” said Gospel. “Each game we have played has brought an improvement and this away double-header is a good chance to bond with each other as we are on the road for a long time.

“They will both be tough games, but back-to-backs will only help the stamina and fitness even more.”

Gospel believes the Chiefs’ newcomer status will see them considered underdogs in most games over the coming weeks.

“It’s not like we think we’re underdogs, even though I’m sure we will be in 90 per cent of the game we play,” added Gospel.

“We go into every game thinking we can win, you have to – that’s just the natural intent you have from being a hockey player.”