Anguillian cyclist Hasani Hennis determined to make a name for himself at Yorkshire 2019

For the majority of the 1,400 athletes in Yorkshire this week, the UCI Road World Championships are either the focus of their season or another stepping stone on their journey to the top.

For Hasani Hennis, representing the British territory of Anguilla in the East Caribbean, is akin to “the Americans putting a man on the moon”.

Because the 22-year-old is the most famous sportsman in his country, which with the greatest of respect, is not saying a great deal as Anguilla has a population of just 15,000.

He is the first from his homeland to ever compete at the Road World Championships, making his debut in Tuesday’s men’s Under-23 time-trial and returning to the roads tomorrow for the Under-23s road race.

Hennis required a UCI wild card to get into the event, needed a Go Fund Me page to help raise the $30,000 to finance the trip, and is here with a team consisting of just his father and his sponsor.

Every day the three of them travel from their hotel in Leeds on the train to Harrogate, the bike he will ride in tomorrow’s race stood next to the fold-up bicycle of a commuter on an overcrowded carriage.

To put that into context, the British team consists of 36 cyclists and double that number of support staff and vehicles.

But Hennis is undettered by such odds, revelling in them even.

He is a confident young man determined to make a name for himself, who turns up to an interview in a suit, with a ready smile and a boyish chuckle.

But he can ride his bike, and from Doncaster to Harrogate tomorrow, he has every belief he can do it as well as anyone.

“I want to stick on the front, try to get in a break, even go solo if I have to,” says the ambitious Hennis.

“This course is a really good course to go solo and get out of sight.

“Once I get to Harrogate I’ll try and break out on my own.

“It’s my type of circuit, really technical, good descents, tough hill climbs. Hopefully I can smash it.”

Whether he wins or loses tomorrow, Hennis needs to make an impact.

His goal is to ride at World Tour level, but first he needs a contract of any sort with a European team.

With no cycling infrastructure back home, or a talent pathway, he has had to do it the hard way, all on his own back with the help of his sponsor and his family.

But they can’t back him forever.

They helped get him to last year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, and he had such a good time Down Under, that he based himself there for the first six months of this year.

The glorious sunshine of the Gold Coast was a far cry from the torrential rain of Yorkshire that he and the rest of the men’s Under-23 field were presented with in Tuesday’s time-trial.

“Long time since I’ve raced in weather like that, such big puddles,” smiles Hennis.

“I was just trying to make it to the end.”

He did do, in 55th position, but the road race is his goal, and has been ever since his cycling story began.

“I got into cycling by watching my brother and his friends going out every evening. One day I took up his BMX and followed him up the road,” says Hennis.

“I’d then sit at the top because I was tired and watch them do laps before jumping back on and going back down the hill with them. I was 10 years old.

“There was a team Double Trouble I rode with, still my sponsor now. They are the only help I’ve had.

“I learned cycling in Anguilla. The highest point is 200 feet, but it’s not flat, there’s lots of rolling hills and there’s an easterly wind of about 15mph every day.

“It’s a big thing for Anguilla having a first cyclist at the world championships, it’s like America sending the first man to the moon.

“It’s a big opportunity for me. I’m a confident person and I’m not here to hang on the back.”