Angling: Veteran Tony Hewson ends his long wait for Yorkshire Ouse title

A thumbs up from Meanwoods Tony Hewson. After 45 years of trying he has been crowned the new Yorkshire Ouse champion.

This year’s competition will be remembered for being the first to have to be rearranged due to the ravages of floodwater and the eventual champion having spent over 45 years trying to win it.

Meanwood’s finest Tony Hewson told me that he came close 32 years ago and that he thought his chances were blown, but laughed he can retire a happy aching angler after his result on Sunday.

Drawn on the fancied stump below the main A64 road bridge, and with the river still carrying five feet of extra water, everyone knew he would be a hard man to beat in the conditions.

Things weren’t going to plan in the early stages as he sat biteless for the first hour and a half, not ideal on a match of restricted hours. His first bite resulted in a small roach and was followed quickly with another five in his next five casts.

Fishing a small groundbait feeder with double dendra bits just on top of the shelf his first bream followed and with another five up to five pounds in the closing stages, his win was in the bag.

The final result was tight with Bradford angler Andy Miller drawn on the next downstream peg just falling short with a catch of skimmers and proper bream for a weight of

20-12 to the winner’s 23-15.

At the prize presentation that followed the applause, whistles and cheers showed him to be a most popular winner, and what the win would mean to all those taking part.

The floods are still playing havoc with the local match scene due to safety on the river banks or just flooded tracks and fields stopping access for the pleasure anglers.

Yorkshire Water’s Swinsty Reservoir in the Washburn Valley has come to the rescue for those needing an urgent “fish fix” with brilliant roach sport falling to small groundbait feeder tactics and maggot hookbaits.

Shallow water has been the home to some massive roach shoals, though those in the know are telling me that they are on the move to deeper water and as they mix with the resident skimmer bream, they are predicting some big early winter catches.

With most local lakes falling under the muddy puddle carp commercial banner, Swinsty is the exact opposite, it’s massive, wild and windy in stunning scenery and full of feeding fish, day tickets don’t break the bank and I have to say if you’ve never been, you really are missing something.

Even nearer to home, forgotten fishery Roundhay Park’s Waterloo lake has started the dropshotting jig fishing season early as the colder snap has encouraged the venue’s predators to go on the munch, multiple catches of small jacks are now being reported and it’s a great place to learn the basics, and best of all it’s free of charge.

Results

Ouse Championships, Poppleton to Bishopthorpe: 1, T Hewson 23-15; 2, A Miller 20-12; 3, D Grace 15-02; 4, A Hampson 12-08; 5, K Hobson 12-06.

Moor Monkton Pools, Dave Scott Memorial, All Pools: 1, B Fisk 80-05; 2, Martin Dodsworth 52-02; 3, T Bainbridge 48-04; 4, A Faithwaite 45-15; 5, A Middleton 41-05.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, L Smith 91-07; 2, B Fisk 82-09; 3, M Green 62-06; 4, A Bolton 36-06.

Moor Monkton Pools, First winter League: 1, M Gallagher 99-10; 2, B Fisk 92-06; 3, A Hornsby 72-11; 4, A Middleton 69-01.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, M Gallagher 64-06; 2, A Warren 56-05; 3, S Holmes 38-03.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Osprey: 1, S Pearson 47-06; 2, J Brogden 45-07; 3, A Gallant 29-15.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, S Pearson 61-03; 2, A Middleton 60-03; 3, A Broomhead 33-04.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, P Beadle 74-15; 2, P Carter 34-08; 3, R Thomas 26-11.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Osprey: 1, A Middleton 83-02; 2, J Redmond 58-02; 3, P Kidd 43-08; 4, P Beadle 41-07.

Oaks at Sessay, Cedar: 1, C Hall 72-06; 2, M McWilliams 41-14; 3, A Shuttleworth 23-10; 4, A Gladders 27-01; 5, N Marley 26-01.

Viking Saturday Open (Hawk): 1, S Gibbins 71-7; 2 R Green 56-4; 3, A Blythe 51-10; 4 M Bailey 51-4.

Fryston Winter League 2 (Viking Fox): 1, R Evans 62-3; 2, S Lupton 52-10; 3 B Copley 48-8.

Spring Close Old Boys Winter series (Viking Hawk): 1, D Turner 34-5; 2 R Paylor 31-3; 3, P Foster 25-4.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton Saturday Open: pools £15. Draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Saturday Open, Deer pond, 24 pegs, £18, 01405 785206.

Tollerton Ponds: Open Match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs) contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: Winter Series, Osprey Lake only contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

York & District: Open Matches, River Ouse, contact Mick Potter 07890870551.

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open 50 Pegs draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

York & District: Opens, contact Mick Potter 07890870551.

Monday

Woodlands over-50s: 30 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes over-60s: 30 Pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds over-50s: tickets £16 contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: Draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, Draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: Open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday