Angling: Top rods bringing the floods and gales to ‘eel’

Over 150 anglers braved gale-force winds and driving rain in an attempt to become this year’s Angling Trust Individual National Champion.

The match venue – split between the New Junction Canal and Aire & Calder Navigation – had most anglers praying for a draw on the in-form Aire & Calder as some huge weights of bream had been taken in practice sessions, and thoughts were that the ‘Junkie’ would not be able to compete.

As usual ... what do we anglers know as eight out of the to-10 prize winners all came from the unfancied New Junction as the bream shoals of the Aire & Calder did a disappearing act for the day. And only former world champion, Tommy Pickering, could break the dominance of the Junction with his fourth-place 10-200kg.

Lincoln angler, Gary Thompson took, this year’s title with a top performance from his peg on the Northfield section close to the entrance of the Stainforth & Keadby Canal.

His feeder-fished worm, caster-and-red-maggot combination gave him a mixed bag of proper bream, skimmers, roach and perch for the day’s top weight of 15-130kg.

This week will see up to 500 anglers compete in the big event of the year as the Angling Trust National Team Championships will be fished on the same venues.

My prediction is easy, as I would expect the exact opposite to the individual match and the Aire & Calder this time to dominate all the top places and a weight of over 20kg needed to win.

Meanwhile, It takes more than a flood for the diehards of Leeds & District to give up a day’s fishing, but the muddy torrent that made the weir at Tadcaster disappear and had the local sheep and cows needing wellington boots gave officials of the club no option but to cancel the weekend’s big river match at Ulleskelf. Taking advantage of the conditions and, knowing the River Ouse just a few miles east responds well to floodwater, a match was organised quickly by York officials. An extra six foot and rising welcomed the anglers, and a good match followed.

Steve Messenger took top spot with a respectable worm-caught 19-08, beating the 15-12 of Andy Jacques.

Best match of the week again came from the Ouse around Fulford and Bishopthorpe Palace.

JT Rodgers angler, Andy Jackson of Leeds, won a cracker of a bream-fest from his draw on the stump and, with a bite or liner every chuck, made no mistake with a stonking 40-10 of bream and big skimmers.

Leeds’ in-form ‘man of the Ouse’, Mick Doyle, was unlucky to come in second with a terrific 39-12 from his peg on the rocky culvert.

Other noticeable catches from the Ouse, Wharfe and, surprisingly, the Calder over the period of floods have been the reappearance of eels. As a ‘mysterious’, protected species, this has to be good news for everyone on the rivers.

Results

York Open, Ouse & Fulford: 1, Andy Jackson 40-10; 2, Mick Doyle 39-12; 3, G Flesher 27-12; 4, K Smith 22-12; 5, S Messenger 17-02; 6, D Grace 15-12.

York AA, Flood Knock-up, Ouse: 1, S Messenger 19-08; 2, A Jacques 15-12; 3, M Doyle 9-10; 4, M Potter 5-00.

Swarcliffe AC, Swale Asenby: 1, G Duckworth 7-11; 2, D Wood 1-03; 3, C Duckworth 00-08; 4, B Snoddin 00-06.

Merlins AC, Viking Fox: 1, D Coote 185-00; 2, E Rhodes 115-00; 3, N Sefton 102-00.

Merlins AC, Rakers, Highbank: 1, D Coote 284-10 (New Club & Lake Record); 2, W Sefton 198-02; 3, P Warburton 147-06.

White Horse AC, Redwood Park, Redwood Lake: 1, P Sharpe 57-10; 2, M Gregson (visitor) 48-08; 3, G Raper 48-02; 4, J Craven 40-10.

West Yorkshire Wagglers, Hayfield, Big Adams: 1, Andy Howson 193-03; 2, Steve Parsons 138-08; 3, Simon Hobson 121-08; 4, Graham Hargreaves 110-03.

Bradford No1 AA, Calder League, Round 4: 1, D Wray, Calder 8 21-14; 2, D Grace, Barnsley 19-00; 3, P Bennett, Calder 8 16-00; 4, M Highe, Mirfield 15-05; 5, N Hirst, Willy Worms 11-03.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, Match Pool: 1, Lee Smith 150-08; 2, Tom Bainbridge 132-10; 3, Ben Fisk 129-14; 4, Dave Wright 98-11.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Paul Carter 161-05; 2, Alex Warren 148-02; 3, Garry Watson 112-08.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, Cyprio: 1, Ben Fisk 114-04; 2, Martin Dodsworth 81-13; 3, Gordon Wright 74-04; 4, Alex Warren 66-01.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Paul Carter 131-02; 2, Alex Warren 127-11; 3, Rob Prudhoe 113-03; 4, Matt Gallagher 112-03.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, Steve Pearson 106-10; 2, Richard Thomas 59-13; 3, Rob Prudhoe 57-08.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, Steve Pearson 114-14; 2, Rob Prudhoe 96-00; 3, Tony Evans 65-07

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, Richard Thomas 111-05; 2, Tony Hewson 80-02; 3, Andy Gallant 76-14.

Poppleton Lakes Leeds Postal, Kerrs Tackle, Railway: 1, Alan Woods 85-14; 2, Sean O’Callaghan 68-00; 3, Adie Cusworth 50-02.

Poppleton Lakes Wheatley Hill, House Lake: 1, Les Certess 79-00; 2, Ray Hilton 54-10; 3, Brian Angus 53-12.

Poppleton Lakes, Westland’s Wednesday Mob, Horseshoe: 1, Andy Wallace 116-12; 2, Chris Greenwood 81-12; 3, Stuart Thompson 72-00.

Poppleton Lakes, Colton Sports, Railway: 1, Dave Stainforth 88-14; 2, Kenny Gayle 82-12; 3, Justin Murray 73-08.

Poppleton Lakes, Scarborough Match Group, Horseshoe: 1, Martin Wilder 102-00; 2, Steve Mugglestone 94-12; 3, Paul Dawson 86-00.

Armley AC at Raker Horseshoe: 1, C Greenwood 83-00; 2, A Faithwaite 56-08; 3, D Fish 40-08; 4, D Atkinson 34-08.

Viking Saturday Open (Hawk): 1, J Blythe 228-10; 2, C Kitchen 221-14; 3, M Holmes 181-14; 4, A Blythe 131-05.

Yorkshire Post ( Viking Hawk): 1, C Dunn 165-15; 2, K Foster 138-07; 3, J Turner 98-12; 4, I Asquith 94-09.

JC Rodgers (Viking Fox): 1, D Shaw 132-10; 2, A Jackson 111-06; 3, D Watson 96-10; 4, S Phelan 85-04.

Hemsworth AC (Viking Fox): 1, N Hamshaw 69-00; 2, M Flynn 64-06; 3, G Harris 55-00; 4, A Sidebottom 53-00.

Acorn AC (Viking Hawk): 1, W Barbour 143-04; 2, P Dennis 131-08; 3, D Bloy 126-07; 4, D North 118-04.

Rodley Barge AC (Viking Deer): 1, D Hargreaves 102-10; 2, M Balderston 101-02; 3, E Holmes 99-08; 4, M Bell 89-06.

Angel Lakes, Open Lookout Sunday: 1, John Foster 155-00; 2, Jackie Nelson 138-08; 3, John Dryden 134-15.

Angel Lakes, Open Bowes Wednesday: 1, James Dixon 406-11; 2, Andy Proudfoot 312-01; 3, Steve Kean 288-12.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey, contact 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: winter series, Osprey Lake only contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

York & District: open matches, River Ouse, contact Mick Potter 07890870551.

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs, draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.