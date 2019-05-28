Angling: Irish eyes are smiling on Leeds ace Paul Clark

Now just three weeks away from the start of a new river season, clubs have been busy preparing the banks and establishing new fishing stands and platforms ready for the rush of wellies down the banks of our local fisheries.

Leeds & District are lucky to have some good groups of volunteers who make the job look easy with their enthusiasm and know how. Strimmers, chain saws and shovels were all given a work out last week as members got together on the banks of a hidden gem at Hammerton Mill on the River Nidd.

The fishery now looks a treat and its shallow weedy runs should provide some of our area’s best early season catches with barbel and chub the target species.

The recently-acquired West Haddlesey fishery on the lower River Aire was also given a recent haircut in preparation for anglers looking for something that bit different. Deep water and good stocks of roach, hybrids, skimmers and big bream should see it become a favourite for those using the bolo or a long whip to hand.

The length will also be available to book for small club competitions and could be one of the best and fairest around in the colder months.

Incorporating your annual holiday while competing at the top level is something that not many sports get close to offering, Fermanagh’s “Classic” fishing festival breaks the mould in giving both.

Last week showed that nothing much had changed on the banks of Enniskillen’s River Erne system, with average club anglers being able to draw next to world champions and beat them fair and square from just meters away.

Having competed in over 20 Classics, like most competing I know this festival would have been the one I wanted to win. Leeds has fallen short in the past with only Gus Greaves of Chapel Allerton ever becoming the overall Classic Champion and only Stan Jeffreys and Andy Hampson achieving a daily individual win – this over a period of 40 years just shows how difficult the competition can be.

After a brilliant two weeks holiday competing, catching nothing and failing daily, Leeds’ Paul Clark arrived at the final day’s draw, in his words “a broken man”.

Expecting much of the same he was then surprised at his change in fortunes. His plum draw at Ely Forest Point saw him skip to his peg and become another name on the individual daily winners’ lists, casting a browning window feeder just 50 yards gave him 30 hybrids and a dozen clonker roach for a brilliant 28.900kg and better still close on £2,000 in prizes and bets.

For those fed up with our closed season and looking for a change of fishing trip, try a week on the best festival in the world, it only needs one good draw to go from zero to hero.

RESULTS

Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival, River Erne, Overall Winners: 1, James O’Docherty, Enniskillen 71-870kgs (£5000); 2, Brian Nesbitt, Sussex 43-860kgs; 3, Ian Benton, Spalding 36-760kgs; 4, Pete Bagshaw, Inkersall 36-050kgs; 5, Michael Smith, Manchester 34-360kgs; 6, Paul Boothby, Staffordshire 33-840kgs.

Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival, River Erne, Friday, Individual: 1, Paul Clark, Leeds 28-900; 2, Ray Thompson, Manchester 22-250kgs; 3, Michael Brown, Coventry 19-430kgs; 4, Mark Silman, Doncaster 18-160kgs.

JT Rodgers Tollerton Coot: 1, D Watson 124-03; 2, A Jackson 52-08; 3, S Phelan 34-03.

JT Rodgers Woodhouse Grange: 1, A Jackson 106-13; 2, S Phelan 103-02; 3, D Jackson 76-11.

Mirfield Win, Win Spring League, Round 6, Aire & Calder Heck: 1, Glen Lawrence, Barnsley 15-06; 2, Pete Kitwood, Goole 14-12; 3, Steve Crossley, Preston Innovations 11-01; 4, Richard Malir, Mirfield 10-06; 5, Paul Yates, Wakefield 9-15; 6, Keith Hobson, Barnsley 9-10.

Mirfield Win, Win Spring League, Round 7, Aire & Calder Heck: 1, E Green, Tricast Calder 44-10; 2, C Burton, Anglers World 38-08 3, P Kitwood, Goole 38-00; 4, KHobson, Barnsley 32-03; 5, G Binns, Mirfield 28-07; 6, MTurner, Goole 28-03.

Whitehorse AC, Poppleton, Horseshoe: 1, J Craven 81-08; 2, T Wainwright 59-06; 3, P Smolka 43-10; 4, P Sharpe 38-06.

WY Wagglers AC, Brafferton (Ghost Lake): 1, Robert Stark 48-01; 2, Jamie Brieley 43-06; 3, James Slater 37-06.

Merlins AC, Aston Bills: 1, Dave Coote 61-00; 2, Paul Warburton 57-02; 3, John Scaife 50-10.

Merlins AC, Rakers, High Bank: 1, Dave Coote 104-00; 2, Wayne Sefton 91-04; 3, John Scaife 83-00.

Bradford No1 AA, Raskelf: 1, James Michael 30-04; 2, Simon Foster 21-03; 3, John Walsh 20-13.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Spring League, Cyprio/Match: 1, Tom Bainbridge 95-09; 2, Ben Fisk 93-15; 3, Kenny Priestley 88-02; 4, Dave Pollitt 81-04.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Andy Covick 125-10; 2, Gary Watson 14-08; 3, Matt Gallagher 87-00; 4, Steve Holmes 82-09.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Spring League, Cyprio/Match: 1, Tom Bainbridge 128-14; 2, Dave Wright 127-03; 3, Ben Fisk 100-09; 4, Lee Myers 92-08.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Luca Wilshaw 126-02; 2, Andy Covick 124-12; 3, Matt Gallagher 74-09; 4, Craig Thompson 64-02.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Osprey: 1, Dave Pollitt 67-01; 2, Andy Rymer 57-10; 3, Tony Hewson 42-08; 4, Luca Wilshaw 42-04.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, Dave Wright 77-12; 2, Bob Rymer 51-04; 3, Andy Gallant 44-11; 4, Tony Hewson 41-04.

Fox & Hounds, Tyram Hall: 1, M Clarke 166-07 (new club record); 2, J Whitehead 77-11; 3, J Booth 54-04; 4, R Hogg 54-12.

Armley AC, Kippax Osprey: 1, D Fish 63-2, 2, R Varty 54-14 , 3, P Howard 38-8 , 4, D Wilson 31-8.

Viking Saturday Open (Fox): 1 R Scott 126-3; 2, R Green 90-0; 3, J Blythe 72-12; 4, R Padgett 68-1.

Waterside AC (Viking Deer): 1, S Fenn 76-11; 2, R Hall 72-11; 3, R Tribble 65-8; 4, D Brown 57-15.

Molson Coors AC (Viking Hawk): 1, A Broomhead 75-11; 2 C Howie 69-3; 3, R Webb 67-7; 4 P Carter 61-9.

Harehills WMC (Viking Hawk): 1, M Scaife 89-17; 2, C Dunn 62-14l 3, J Sim 43-2; 4, J Turner 37-15.

East Leeds AC (Viking Fox): 1, D Cox 98-15; 2, I Overfield 62-6; 3, A Stuart 58-15; 4, K Stone 48-4.

Old Tavern, Pontefract (Viking Hawk): 1, P Jones 61-12; ,2 G Hopkins 45-8; 3, I Horsefield 42-13.

Dragon A/C, Wholesea Fisheries, 1st Pond: 1, L Butterworth 113-6; 2, P Barker 82-6; 3, Phil Doyle 56-6; 4, D Doyle 46-10.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15. draw cafe 10am, contact 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking, Hawk Pond: 30 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Tollerton Ponds: Open Match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs) contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: Winter series, Osprey Lake only contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills, Leeds & Liverpool Canal: contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open 50 Pegs draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands Over-50s: 30 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: Over-60s, 30 Pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: Over-50s, tickets £16 contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: Over-50s Draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, Draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: Ppen match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday evening, draw car park 5pm, pools £11 contact Roger 01904 737279.