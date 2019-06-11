Angling – Having big say on the dates for close season

As one of the old school anglers that still remember Yorkshire’s ‘stolen fortnight’ and river banks heaving on the magical 1st of June, the national realignment by government to March 15 to June 15 was the time that made me question just how and why the dates were set and if at all they were fit for purpose.

Though no right-minded angler should ever target spawning fish, calls for changes have at last been recognised and, following a preliminary survey of 20,000 anglers, a public consultation was carried out, a statement released by the Environment Agency makes interesting reading.

It states: “Earlier this year, the Environment Agency consulted anglers and others on the future of the coarse fishing close season on rivers in England.

“Over the course of eight weeks, 13,680 individuals and organisations responded, which is the largest response received to an Environment Agency fisheries consultation.

“It was a consultation not a referendum and we are in the process of reviewing the very large number of comments we received. However, we can release the percentage of respondents supporting each of the three options.

“Overall, 38.8% of anglers support retaining the current close season; 9.2% support changing the dates to 15 April to 30 June; and 49.8% support removing the close season altogether (1.5% are undecided).

“As well as asking people which of three options they supported, we asked them to provide any evidence they had to support their favoured option, whether from studies they were aware of or from their own experience. “We also wanted to understand the reasons for their preferred option and any concerns they had. Whilst it is important to understand the level of support for each option, it is this evidence, including that already known, that will help us determine whether there is a case for change.

“Given the support for retaining a close season (with either the current or different dates) and removing it is more or less evenly split, it is even more important to consider whether the evidence supports a case to change the current byelaw.

“We will also take into account other factors including the resourcing of each option. It will take several more weeks to complete the analysis, at which point we will publish our findings.”

I am not surprised at the results, but if nearly 60% want to see at the very least a change to the close season how is that ‘more or less an even split’?

Showing no ill-effects of staying open, the Aire and Calder Canal continues to fish brilliantly with match weights to 50lb and pleasure anglers netting some huge individual bream in catches over the magical ton.

Lakes are performing just as well with fishery expert John Leyland breaking the venue record at Bradford No 1s Knotford fishery with a stunning 40lb common.

Results

Mirfield AC Open Match, Aire & Calder, Heck: 1, D Grace, Pontefract 30-06; 2, I Melton, Mosella Selby 21-12; 3, S Clegg, Sensas Saints 21-09; 4, W Shillito, Selby 20-12; 5, M Webb, Sensas Saints 15-14; 6, S Newns, KL Tackle 15-05.

Mirfield Win Win Groundbait, Spring Series Round 8, Aire & Calder, Heck: 1, N Thewlis 55-09; 2, M Turner 44-06; 3, K Hobson 44-00; 4, P Yates 34-00; 5, D White 31-10; 6 E Green 18-12.

Mirfield Win Win Groundbait, Spring Series, Final Round, Aire & Calder, Heck: 1, J Van Bruggen 55-13; 2, E Brydon 33-12; 3, K Ashmore 32-13; 4, S Crossley 24-09; 5, S Haigh 21-03; 6 C Turbitt 18-12. Final League: M Turner 267pts; S Crossley 255pts; E Brydon 248pts; K Ashmore 231pts S Haigh 223; E Green 223pts; C Turbitt 218pts.

Mirfield AC, Wednesday Open, Aire & Calder, Heck: 1, S Haigh 51-04; 2, C Burton 33-06; 3, T Gausden 30-01; 4, J Cyrowski 22-02; 5, D White 20-12; 6, G Brown 19-08.

White Horse, Kippax Park, Lapwing: 1, G Raper 47-0; 2, P Smolka 43-8; 3, P Robinson 33-14; 4, T Wainwright 32-02.

Yarnbury AC, Bacon Pond: 1, F Prudham 10-00; 2, S Horner 9-12; 3, S Parsons 7-07; 4, B Horner 7-04.

Starbeck AC, Poppleton Lakes, Horseshoe: 1, K Bell 142-05; 2, S Lupton 85-07; 3, J Leathersley 84-00; 4, T Koz 81-0.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Osprey: 1, A Middleton 65-9; 2, T Evans 64-11; 3, A Barker 64-07; 4, A Gallant 49-8.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Osprey: 1, N Rymer 59-0; 2, A Barker 57-4; 3, D Wright 56-9; 4, S Pearson 44-6.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, M Dickinson 54-12; 2, M Rockingham 50-7; 3, S Pearson 46-11; 4 A Gallant 42-11.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, B Clarke 79-3; 2, J Brogden 71-7; 3, M Gillbotson 65-6; 4, Gaz Watson 59-7.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, P Cromie 55-1; 2, A Barker 49-13; 3, M Rockingham 43-9.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Spring League, Cyprio and Match: 1, M Gallagher 96-0; 2, G Boardly 79-4; 3, B Fisk 75-9; 4, TBainbridge 72-3.

Moor Monkton Pools, Bank Holiday Rover: 1, M Gallagher 118-14; 2, M Dodsworth 108-12; 3, G Watson 98-14; 4, A Carroll 67-14; 5, D Pollitt/E Boldison 67-3.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover: 1, A Covick 108-11; 2, A Warren 91-7; 3, G Watson 83-14; 4, M Hare 60-1.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Spring League, Cyprio and Match: 1, T Bainbridge 82-03; 2, G Watson 81-12; 3, D Wright 77-05; 4, K Priestley 74-13.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, A Warren 76-0; 2, M Gallagher 74-4; 3, E Boldison 69-11; 4, Dave Wright 57-9.

Armley AC at Poppleton on Horseshoe: 1, A Faithwaite, 87-2oz; 2, P Howard 46-1; 3, John 41-0; 4, B Collier, 40-2.

Dragon AC at Roan Fisheries: 1, R Robbins, 85-11; 2, K Legg, 50-7; 3, C Wyles, 43-14.

Langley Park Bowes: 1, C Owers, 205-8; 2, G Tallentire, 152-12; 3, S McMillan 150-9.

June 2019 open Bowes 7 ton ups: 1, D Hudson, 187-2; 2, E Bradley, 182-1; 3, S Kean, 169-10.

Viking Saturday Open (Deer): 1, N Taylor 168-3; 2, J Brown 109-10; 3, A Blythe 81-13; 4, D Oldham 71-4.

Ackworth AC (Viking Hawk): 1, A Brandon 58-6; 2, J Batty 49-11; 3, S Nock 44-1.

Rodley Nomads (Viking Deer Wed): 1, M Bell 65-2; 2, P Mills 54-10; 3, I Hardisty 51-2.

Merlin AC (Viking Deer): 1, D Coote 101-0; 2, J Scaife 76-0; 3, P Trenholme 54-0.

Blankers AC (Viking Fox): 1, R Scott 81-0; 2, N Burt 73-12; 3, N Buck 62-0.

Poole AC (Viking Hawk): 1, J Clay 88-13; 2, B Clay 88-8; 3, B Tenniswood 65-8; 4, M Dale 62-1.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park, Saturday Open: Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton Saturday Open: Pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries, Emily or Oscars: draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Kippax Park winter series, Osprey Lake only: contact Stan 0796700046.

Tollerton Ponds: Open Match all ages, Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs, contact 01347 838115.

Viking, Hawk Pond: 30 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool, Kirkstall: contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills, Leeds & Liverpool Canal: contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton Sunday Open: 50 Pegs draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

2018 Ouse Championship: above and below York, £20 all in, contact Tim Harrison 07971534029.

Monday

Woodlands over 50s: 30 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes over 60s: 30 Pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds over 50s: tickets £16 contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park over 50s: Draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District, Moor Monkton: Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries, Emily or Oscars draw: 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds open match, all ages: contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday evening, draw car park 5pm, pools £11 contact Roger 01904 737279.