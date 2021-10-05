Amelia Hall of Leeds Rhinos and Christina Shaw of Celtic Dragons in action during the Vitality Netball Superleague (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Vitality Netball Superleague)

Hall, 22, becomes their fifth signing for the 2022 season, the versatile attacker rewarded with a full time contract after impressing as a training partner during the club’s maiden campaign in the top flight.

Hall, who can play centre, wing attack and goal attack made her Superleague debut in 2021 with the Rhinos and made 12 appearances for the club. She previously played for Manchester Thunder, where she was a training partner for two years and one of their stand out performers in the NPL competition.

Hall said: “I had such a great season last year so I am delighted to be back. It was my debut Superleague season and it was such a great group of girls and I can’t wait to be back with them all again.

Amelia Hall of Leeds Rhinos jumps for the ball during the Vitality Netball Superleague round 1 match between Celtic Dragons and Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Vitality Netball Superleague)

“I’m really pleased to have been given a contract this year, it really makes me feel like I put the effort in last year and they were impressed with what I did out there. The atmosphere at the club is that everybody pushes everyone and it was about the team as a whole and all the same level and it was about you going out there and proving yourself.