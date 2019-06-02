Alistair Brownlee claims fourth ETU Triathlon European Championship title

Double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee, claimed his fourth ETU Triathlon European Championship title in Weert, Holland; cementing his return to form with back-to-back wins ahead of next weekend’s AJ Bell World Triathlon in Leeds.

After a solid swim, the 31-year-old from Leeds led a hard-working bike pack of seven including fellow Britain, Ben Dijkstra.

The pack was quickly whittled down to a four-man breakaway group on the run course, which included Belgium’s Marten Van Riel but Brownlee pushed ahead, creating a 12-second gap by the end of lap one, which only increased as the race progressed.

Eventual silver medallist, Joao Pereira clocked comfortably the fastest run leg of the day to claw back much needed time after falling behind on the bike leg, however it wasn’t enough to catch Brownlee who crossed the line 22 seconds clear of the field.

“I was really happy to be on the start line at the European Championships,” said Brownlee. “I knew my form was good after racing in Italy a few weeks ago.

“The swim went well – I was out second or third in the end. I then pushed really hard on the bike to break the field up and, even though we worked very hard, we didn’t get a gap until the last few laps.

“The run felt okay – I had to hold off a fast running Joao Pereira, but with a couple of kilometres to go, I knew I’d won and was able to ease off a little bit and think about next week [World Triathlon Leeds]. I’m absolutely delighted to be winning races again after a bit of time out.”

Barclay Izzard was the next best of the Brits; finishing fifth following a solid all-round performance. Calum Johnson was 24th, with Dijkstra in 38th place.

In the women’s race, former British international track athlete, Beth Potter claimed her first international triathlon title since making the switch to the sport in 2017.

She finished 58 seconds ahead of France’s Sandra Dodet with Belgium’s Claire Michel claiming third spot a further 13 seconds back.