Aire-Wharfe: Sole-surviving second-Saturday starters Otley go 16 points clear at the top

CHAMPIONS Otley already hold a 16-point lead at the top of the Aire Wharfe League after becoming the only side in Division One to beat both the weather and the opposition over the second weekend of the season.

Otley’s clash at home to Ilkley proved the only surviving game in the top flight and the champions declared on 243-1 after an unbeaten century from Alex Atkinson (104no) and 89 from skipper James Davies.

Chris Thompson also weighed in with a knock of 39 and Ilkley were never at the races in reply with their opener Ian Chaplin LBW for a duck.

Despite a resilient final partnership of 37 led by Paul Dover (39), Otley eased to a 104-runs victory which leaves them 16 points clear of second-placed Pool whose clash at North Leeds did not even start.

Three games went ahead in Division Two with Danish Hussain (54no) and Feyaz Akram (45no) helping early leaders Saltaire to 107-0 at home to Olicanian who then crumbled to 106 all out.

Kirkstall Educational are four points back in second after an eight-wicket win at Tong Park Esholt who were sent tumbling for just 71 as Thomas Herman took a brilliant 7-31. Kirkstall then eased to 75-2.

Colton Institute also gained their first win with a six-wicket triumph at Bardsey who were knocked down for 136 as Kris Parker snared a fine 7-28. Rhys Olbison smashed an unbeaten 84 as Colton eased to 140-4.