Aire Wharfe League: We can still catch the champions says Burley-in-Wharfedale captain Jason Wright

CAPTAIN Jason Wright is refusing to panic over Burley-in-Wharfedale’s lowly league position and insists that catching leaders Otley remains a realisitc mission.

Last year’s runners-up Burley recorded their first complete win of the season on Saturday with an eight-wicket triumph at second-bottom Rawdon with Wright unbeaten on 63.

Kirkstall Educational bowler Joe Williams. PIC: Steve Riding

The captain says batting woes have let his side down but remains confident that Burley will again finish towards the top despite sitting fourth-bottom and just nine points above the dropzone after seven games.

Champions and leaders Otley are 68 points ahead of Burley and 30 clear at the top but Wright hopes Saturday’s success acts as the perfect tonic to build momentum.

Assessing the chances of overhauling Otley, Wright admitted: “It’s going to be difficult.

“They are a really good side and when they have got players missing they have always got players there than can fill their role. It’s going to be tough to catch them but it’s not impossible.

Tom Lester, of Horsforth Hall Park, goes on the offensive. PIC: Steve Riding

“The position we are in, there’s a lot of teams that can beat anyone. We are not too worried with the position we are in because I think we will finish near the top. It’s one week at a time but we are not too worries about where we are at the moment.

“Things haven’t gone our way but it’s just our batting. It’s just not been good enough.

“Every now and then we have had one person stand up but no-one else has supported them.

“Batting has been a bit of a problem so we are just working hard on that at the moment.

“We lost a couple of players from last year – a couple stopped playing and Dan Revis went to Bradford and Bingley but we feel like we have replaced what we have lost. We just haven’t had the start that we wanted.”

Wright led from the front at Rawdon, blasting seven fours and three sixes for a quickfire and unbeaten 63 to take Burley to a winning 97-2 in pursuit of Rawdon’s 93 after Nick Brook (3-15) and Sam Fox (3-18) caused the damage.

“It was relieving!” admitted Wright. “It was good to finally get that off the back but we have not really played good cricket this year and the game we did was against Otley which is always difficult. It was good to get a complete performance in, really. Hopefully, it builds a bit of momentum.

“Being on the edge of a couple of close games it gets to you a bit but then, obviously, you hit a nice convincing win and that hopefully builds us for the next few weeks.”

Otley marched on at the top with Saturday’s nine-wicket win at seventh-placed North Leeds, who were blitzed for just 66. James Davies (4-14) and Nathan Goldthorp (4-8) caused havoc. Davies was unbeaten on 36 as Otley eased to 67-1.

Ilkley remain second but 30 points adrift after a five-wicket win at third-bottom Bilton.

Defeat was harsh on Bilton’s Ryan Bradshaw, who made 70.

Bilton’s 183-9 was surpassed as Nick Cockroft (65no) and Robert Spivey (40no) took their side to 185-5.

There are three points back to third-placed Follifoot, who enjoyed a six-wicket win at sixth-placed Collingham & Linton as Istikhar Hussain took 6-37.

Horsforth are four points further back in fourth after a two-wicket success at fifth-bottom Pool, Alex Myers taking 5-41.

Addingham moved fifth with a 200-run blitz of bottom club visitors Adel in which Richard Adkins top-scored with 78.