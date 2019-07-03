Aire-Wharfe League: Stephen Brown’s the key man as Otley crush Follifoot

Otley moved 31 points clear at the top of the Aire-Wharfe League Division One following a crushing seven-wicket demolition of high-flying Follifoot on Saturday.

Stephen Brown was the chief destroyer with the ball for the league leaders claiming 5-32, while excellent support was provided by Damon Reeve (3-34) and James Davies (2-13) as Follifoot were skittled out for 98 – their first defeat of the season.

Barry Singleton took 4-52 for North Leeds in the defeat by Rawdon.

Only Yasar Ali (48) showed any real resistance for the hosts as just three players reached double figures.

In reply, Otley had little trouble in reaching their victory target after just 17.4 overs with opener Jamie Pickering top scoring on 38.

Horsforth moved above Ilkley and Follifoot into second place thanks to a 63-run victory over Ilkley.

Solid knocks of 77 from Oliver Hardaker, 51 from Chathura Kaluthanthri and 42 from Ben Heritage saw Horsforth amass a total of 271-8. It proved to be too much for Ilkley to chase as Alex Myers (3-28), Kaluthanthri (3-45) and Matthew Wainwright (3-38) took nine wickets between them as the visitors were dismissed for 208.

Henry Scanlon in action for Rawdon against North Leeds.

The closest game of the day saw mid-table Collingham and Linton edge past basement-side Adel by eight runs.

A five-wicket burst from Gavin Thorpe (5-31) looked to have put Adel in the driving seat as Collingham were dismissed for just 135 with Charlie Swallow top scoring on 19.

But despite an excellent unbeaten knock of 59 from James Dobson, Adel fell frustratingly short at 127 all out as Swallow claimed 4-18 and Toby Jacklin 4-26 with the ball for Collingham.

Rawdon moved above their opponents North Leeds into 10th place following a comfortable 111-run victory on Saturday.

Solid knocks at the top of the order from George Myers (43), Chrishna Graham (40), Andrew Duckworth (37) and further contributions from Andrew Doidge (32) and James Doidge (35no) saw Rawdon up to a respectable total of 247-8 in their 50 overs.

Pick of the bowlers for North Leeds was Barry Singleton who claimed 4-52 in 15 overs.

After a couple of early setbacks the North Leeds reply looked back on track at 70-2 but strong bowling performances from Jake Hodges (3-23) and Sam Baxter (2-30) saw the hosts slip to 136 all out.

A six-wicket haul from Nicholas Brook proved crucial in Burley-in-Wharfedale’s 15-run victory at Pool.

Brook’s efforts helped restrict Pool to 201 all out chasing a target of 217 for victory. Pool were well in the game at 146-4 with opener David Murphy (80) playing a key innings. But Brook’s heroics plus 3-71 from Jason Wright saw the hosts come up just short. Earlier, Redmond Bolton top scored with 45 as Burley posted 216-9.

Finally, Bilton chalked up their third victory of the season with a solid five-wicket triumph over Addingham.

Mustahsan Ali Shah’s spell of 5-72 helped restrict Addingham to 212 all out before Ben Roughsedge’s knock of 91 saw the hosts over the winning line at 215-5 with help from Ali Shah (32no).