Aire-Wharfe League: North Leeds secure place in top flight despite defeat to Rawdon – by one point – but it was heartache for Adel

not quite the great escape but North Leeds are breathing a big sigh of relief after staying in the Aire Wharfe League top flight by a point.

North Leeds failed to bag the final-day victory that would have guaranteed their survival but the three points obtained in Saturday’s six-wicket loss at Rawdon still proved crucial.

Adel opener Alasdair Fearns is bowled by Charlie Swallow, of Collingham & Linton, for 12. PIC: Steve Riding

It meant North Leeds finishing just one point above second-bottom Adel, for whom four points in a desperate one-wicket loss at home to Collingham & Linton was agonisingly not enough as Collingham sealed their own safety with the win and an eighth-place finish.

In finishing bottom, Pool are also heading down to Division Two after picking up just five points in Saturday’s 16-run defeat at last year’s runners-up and 2019 Waddilove Cup winners, Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Burley beat North Leeds in the Waddilove final and the Leeds outfit had hopes of finishing the season with a bang and challenging in the top half.

In the circumstances, first-season captain, Dominic Cowley, was ultimately left only too happy to take ninth with North Leeds and also fourth-bottom Bilton, who stayed up by just three points, left puffing their cheeks after a nervy final day.

“My thoughts now and at the end of Saturday are pretty much of relief, I guess, that we just scraped it on the last day,” said Cowley.

“It wasn’t really down to our performance, it went on the other games so, most of all, the feeling was one of relief in my first year of taking on the captaincy that we can write off this season as staying in the first division. Obviously for us the cup final defines our season more than in our position in the table.

“We had really good form in the middle of the season.

“We had four or five games before going into the final which put us in a good position but then the last four weeks we have been playing some of the sides near the bottom of the table.

“We lost again to Adel and played Rawdon in the last game who also needed to win.

“I wouldn’t quite call it the great escape; we put ourselves there, but it was surely a nail-biting end which we should have definitely done more to be in a better position going into that final game.”

Two points above North Leeds, Bilton sealed their survival by taking six points in a seven-run loss at Addingham who finished third and 15 points behind runners-up Follifoot.

Champions Otley ultimately finished 52 points clear of Follifoot after Saturday’s nine-wicket cruise at home to this year’s main title rivals at Cross Green.

Otley have won the league in four of the last six years and finished runners-up in the other two. Ilkley ensured they finished fourth with a final-day, one-run win at home to Horsforth who ended up sixth.

Saltaire finished 60 points clear at the top of Division Two and will be joined in the top flight next year by second-tier runners-up, Olicanian.

Colton Institute and Ben Rhydding are relegated to Division Three from which champions Green Lane and runners-up Calverley St Wilfrids are promoted. Ilkley 2nds won the Division Four title with Old Leodiensians runners-up while Saltaire 2nds took the Division Five crown ahead of Calverley St Wilfrids 2nds. Addingham 2nds were Division Six kings ahead of Bardsey 2nds.