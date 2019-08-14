Aire-Wharfe: Beckwithshaw take opportunity to close in on promotion places

BECKWITHSHAW recorded the only victory of a wet weekend in the Aire Wharfe League with the 1995 Division One champions closing the gap to the promotion positions in Division Two.

Hosting bottom club Colton Institute, ’Shaw were put in to bat and had opener Joseph Holderness (30) to thank as the exits of Dax Guy, skipper Peter Hotchkiss and Ben Holderness for two, nought and nought respectively left them 36-4.

Rain stops play at Bardsey. PIC: Steve Riding

All three were removed by Tom Glover as part of his spell of 5-63 but fine late knocks from Henry Hopkinson (69), James Blair-Holt (44) and Oliver Hebblethwaite (46no) took ’Shaw to 235-8.

Colton then made a decent start in their run chase with openers Nigel Danby (19) and Darren Precious (65) looking to set the tone before Brad Firn came in and walloped 69.

But ’Shaw bowler Holderness was in fine fettle and his 4-39, together with the efforts of Hebblethwaite (3-41), ensured Colton were dismissed just nine runs short of their target.

Nevertheless, the nine points picked up by Colton moved them to within eight points of third-bottom Ben Rhydding and off the foot of the table. Guiseley are now a point behind Colton at the foot of the Division Two pile.

A 20-point haul sent ’Shaw sixth in pursuit of second-placed Horsforth Hall Park who are 29 points behind leaders Saltaire with five rounds of games remaining.

It was three points each for every other team in the league with not one other fixture reaching a conclusion.