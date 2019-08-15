Agent can crack code at Salisbury

Accidental Agent can get his campaign back on track as he drops to Group Three level for the Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury today.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s charge has not got his head in front since his famous victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, and some may feel he surely has plenty to prove now.

Admittedly his campaign after his Ascot win last term was a bit disappointing – but tardy starts in both runs would not have helped, and he looked much more his old self when finishing third in the Lockinge on his seasonal return.

He blotted his copybook when refusing to race in defence of his Queen Anne crown, while he was again slowly away when fourth in the Summer Mile on the Ascot round course.

Accidental Agent then finished last in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, although nothing really panned out the way he would have liked that day – and he was beaten only five and a half lengths at the line.

Switched down in company on Thursday and back on a mile course without a bend, Accidental Agent makes plenty of appeal – despite having to concede weight to all but two of his rivals.

Johnson Houghton comes here searching for a confidence boost, and Accidental Agent should be able to complete his mission.

Sea Of Faith currently holds an Arc entry – and while that may be a bit fanciful, the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap certainly looks well within her compass.

A full sister to black-type performers Raheen House and Shraaoh, she certainly has the pedigree to make her mark at a decent level, but she let down her supporters when edged into third at Newbury on her most recent outing over an extended 13 furlongs.

She had shaped with much more promise when winning over a mile and a half at Beverley previously, so returning to that distance here should be in her favour.

Land Of Oz looks well ahead of the handicapper and can make it four in a row in the Kevin Hall & Pat Boakes Memorial Handicap.

Sir Mark Prescott is employing his usual tactics with this three-year-old, turning him out again under a penalty rather than waiting for his revised mark after last week’s Kempton win.

That technically puts him 3lb well in, and you would be a brave person to take him on.

Moorland Spirit is similarly well fancied in the opening Sorvio Insurance Brokers Maiden Auction Fillies’ Stakes, after a fair third at Brighton on her racecourse bow.

Platform Nineteen appears to have found his niche and can bring up his hat-trick in Beverley’s Weatherbys TBA Handicap.

He was an eight-length winner on the Westwood on his second start at two miles – and having since gone in by more than three lengths at Nottingham, Michael Bell’s charge is not likely to be much of a price.

Platform Nineteen came from off the pace last time and could have plenty left in the locker.

Atalanta’s Boy is the pick in Chepstow’s bmssw.com Supports Wales Children’s Air Ambulance Handicap, with The Very Moon taken to end a frustrating run of three seconds in the MB Union London Region Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

Beguiling Charm thrived for the move up to 10 furlongs on her latest run and can keep up the good work at that trip in the Vince Pearson Sixtieth Birthday Handicap at Yarmouth.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 2.00 Dancing Leopard, 2.30 Lord Of The Alps, 3.00 Siyahamba, 3.30 Suwaan, 4.00 Platform Nineteen, 4.30 Oblate, 5.05 Luna Magic, 5.40 Straight Ash.

CHEPSTOW: 5.00 Nabhan, 5.35 So Near So Farhh, 6.10 Nat Love, 6.40 Jacksonfire, 7.10 Gambon, 7.45 Atalanta’s Boy, 8.15 Union Rose.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Excelled, 2.40 Tell Me All, 3.10 Fashion Free, 3.40 The Very Moon, 4.10 Banta Bay, 4.40 Miss Icon, 5.10 Lippy Lady.

SALISBURY: 1.50 Moorland Spirit, 2.20 Alrajaa, 2.50 Flying Sakhee, 3.20 Chetan, 3.50 ACCIDENTAL AGENT (NAP), 4.20 Bruyere, 4.55 Sea Of Faith (next best), 5.30 Land Of Oz.

YARMOUTH: 4.45 Simba Samba, 5.20 Boss Power, 5.55 No Thanks, 6.25 Beguiling Charm, 6.55 Break Of Day, 7.30 Master Poet, 8.00 Local History.