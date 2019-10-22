Adel in seventh heaven after sixth straight win

Magnificent Seven: Action from Adel Mens first teams emphatic 7-0 victory over Gateshead at the weekend. PIC: Dave Taylor

Once more, it was a club from the North East making the long journey down the A1, as Gateshead travelled to the War Memorial.

The home team started the game the stronger, keen to put Gateshead – who had travelled with only the bare XI players – under immediate pressure.

Adel were hoping to add to their current season’s total of 19 goals, but knew they needed to be cautious of Gateshead who always posed a threat on the counterattack.

Adel soon won a series of short corners; the visiting goalkeeper showed he was no slouch, and pulled off not one, but two great reaction saves.

Not to be denied, the Orange Army kept driving forward as they searched for that breakthrough.

A first score came by way of yet another short corner, which, after an initial save by the Gateshead keeper, the quickest to react to the rebound was Will Purdy who kept his composure to put Adel ahead.

From this point onwards, the first half became nearly all Adel, as they continued their domination of the midfield.

The home side started to find the freedom to begin using the full width of pitch to help stretch Gateshead, leaving them chasing the ball with nothing to show for their efforts.

This type of possession hockey allowed the forwards and midfield space and time to look to create something to increase the lead and, despite not netting from open play, Adel managed to convert another two short corners through Will Powley. The pick of these; a beautifully worked one-two pass, with Powley hammering the ball home underneath a diving keeper.

Showing how dangerous they could still be, Gateshead began to create chances in the Adel area, and gave the leaders a wake-up call after catching Adel’s defence sleeping.

With the home keeper beaten by a strong shot, Gateshead could only watch the ball hit the framework of the goal, and Adel clear the danger.

The message from the bench at half-time, was for the team to be patient, coach Ball drawing attention to a series of chances that had flashed past the post after shots were rushed.

The second half began, and it was more of the same from the home side, with little opportunity for Gateshead to change matters as they struggled to gain possession of the ball.

The rotating defensive unit for Adel read the game well and tackled hard throughout the second half, making sure that Gateshead did not pose any further threat.

Last season’s top scorer, James Moorhouse, showed his eye for goal hadn’t left him, as he got not one, but two goals, with Purdy getting his second of the game as well.

Six goals up and clearly on their way to another win, many teams would see out the rest of the game and be content with their victory. Not so Adel.

They wanted one more to hammer home the result. Their seventh goal – and pick of the bunch – came from 15-year-old man of the match, Joe Greer.

The youngster picked up the ball on the right side and showed a lovely turn and great strength to hold off a strong challenge from a defender, before sending a rocket of a reverse-stick shot off the post and into the back of the net.

Next week, a visit to neighbours Harrogate sees Adel looking to make it six wins from six games.

In contrast to the success of the men, Adel Ladies’ first team have seen a slight downturn in their fortunes recently.

Adel Ladies suffered a 6-1 loss away to Halifax – their second defeat of the season so far.

The travelling ladies can rightfully feel that the scoreline flattered Halifax, as they had multiple goals disallowed, which would have changed the game entirely.

The ladies are back at home next weekend against Thirsk, hoping to revive their season and get back to winning ways.