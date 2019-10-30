Adel Ladies leapfrog Thirsk on ladder after home win

Action from Leeds Adel Men's 1sts game against Harrogate. PIC: Dave Taylor

Visitors Thirsk began the day above Adel in the league but, by the end of the game, the positions would be reversed.

Adel were quick to make an impact on the game and won a short corner. The ball fell to captain Sophie Catherine who took her chance and converted into the top of the net.

This appeared to wake Thirsk up and the visitors came back strongly and pushed the home defence onto the back foot. Creating chance after chance, Thirsk fought to get back on equal terms but the Adel defence refused to give in.

Action from Leeds Hockey Club Ladies 1sts v Belper. PIC: Dave Taylor

Adel doubled their lead in the second half before Thirsk pulled a goal back. Luck seemed to have deserted the home team however, as Thirsk equalised to put everyone on the edge of their seats.

With five minutes left, Adel threw everything forward in the hope of getting something. Sophie Bell worked her way to the base line before pulling the ball back to her captain, who swept the ball into the goal, claiming her hat-trick, a 3-2 win.

Leeds Adel Men’s 1sts travelled to Harrogate in a bid to keep their unbeaten season alive this weekend, with all the team knowing a good win was needed.

Adel started the game very slowly. A rare mix-up in the Adel defence allowed Harrogate to take the lead.

A dynamic run by Jimmy Mayhew broke through a resolute Harrogate midfield and caught the home defence on the back foot, before getting the ball across the area to Gareth Maver, who struck the ball home to get the visitors back on level terms.

Adel kept pushing forward and managed to put the ball into the net courtesy of James Stroomer – for his first of two goals in the game. Not to be outdone, Harrogate fought back to level with a short corner of their own on the stroke of half-time.

It didn’t take long for Adel to get back on top in the contest in the second half.

Joe Greer showed his determination in the middle of the park, intercepting a pass and playing the ball forward to Will Purdy, who slipped his shot under the diving keeper.

Stroomer soon got his second goal, after being set up by Chris Green, before James Moorhouse got in on the action.

Eventual man of the match, Ben Leeming, took the ball past three defenders before seeing Moorhouse unmarked in front of goal. Slipping the ball across gave Moorhouse the easiest of goals and meant that Adel had a nice three-goal cushion.

Their sixth goal came from the spot, Purdy was fouled by the keeper and promptly stepped up to score the resultant penalty stroke which secured the victory.

n Sunday saw a dry, but cold day as Leeds Ladies 1sts hosted Belper for the second of their weekend’s National League games.

Having lost to a very strong Swansea side on the Saturday, Leeds were hoping to gain something from the weekend against bottom-of-the-table Belper.

Starting strongly and never letting their foot off the pedal, Belper kept Leeds off balance, with strong runs and holding possession well. Despite this, it took Belper until the 35th minute to break the deadlock. A goal from Madeleine Vaughan ended up being the only one of the game and the difference between the two sides.

The win gave Belper their only points of the campaign so far, whereas the loss means Leeds are without a point since their draw nearly a month ago.