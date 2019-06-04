Aaron Fox targets fantastic return to winning ways for Sheffield Steelers

AARON FOX says his desire to work under pressure will be the main motivating force during his first season in charge at Sheffield Steelers.

With less than three months to go until the start of the 2019-20 Elite League campaign, the Steelers’ new head coach is not daunted by the weight of expectation that comes with the job. That expectation will feel even heavier next season given it is two years since the South Yorkshire club last lifted any silverware.

MAN ON A MISSION: Aaron Fox, Sheffield Steelers head coach and GM'.

But Fox, who is closing in on deals with several new players, says the opportunity to try to bring success back to the five-time EIHL champions was too good to pass up.

“It is what drew me to this job – I want to win things,” said the 43-year-old, who was appointed by the Steelers having spent the previous five-and-a-half seasons as sporting director at Medvescak Zagreb, four of which were spent playing in the highly-regarded KHL.

“I’ve been in an organisation which was a good organisation, one that played in the KHL and did a lot of things right.

“But the one thing we never had was money. That is just a fact.

This is that opportunity I really want – to be at an organisation that expects to win, that needs to win and where the fans are desperate to win.” Sheffield Steelers’ head coach, Aaron Fox

“We were the lowest-budget team in the KHL and the lowest budget in the Austrian league – we were never, ever in a position to build a team to win a championship.

“But this is that opportunity I really want – to be at an organisation that expects to win, that needs to win and where the fans are desperate to win.”