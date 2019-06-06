14 of the top competitors to look out for in the Leeds Triathlon 2019

There is a strong representation from Great Britain in both the men's and women's races, including local heroes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, but the Brits will have to fend off some stiff competition to secure a place on the podium. Here are some of the top male and female competitors to look out for in this weekend's event.

1. Alistair Brownlee Having taken some time out to focus on longer distance racing, the double Olympic champion will be making his return to the World Triathlon Series for the first time since the Grand Final on the Gold Coast in 2018. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Jonny Brownlee Jonny secured a silver medal two years running in the Leeds races in 2016 and 2018, but illness last year forced him out of the race early. Brownlee will be hoping to secure his first win on home turf. Mike Egerton / PA Wire pa Buy a Photo

3. Katie Zaferes Currently leading the world rankings, the 29 year old American has won all three races in the World Series so far this year and will be aiming to secure her fourth. A strong all-rounder, expect her to be near the front throughout. ITU Media other Buy a Photo

4. Vincent Luis The 29 year old from France is currently leading the 2019 World Series rankings and he took the win in last month's race in Yokohama. He is known for being a good all-rounder and having a killer sprint finish. ITU Media other Buy a Photo

View more