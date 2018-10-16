Youth Olympics: Harding is latest City of Leeds diver to make international splash

Leeds-based diver Anthony Harding claimed a silver medal at the Yourh Olympics in Buenos Aires

City of Leeds diver Harding won his prize in the men’s 3m springboard final.

Anthony Harding on his was to winning a silver medal in the Men's 3m Diving Competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

The 18-year-old was second in the morning’s preliminaries, only trailing China’s Junjie Lian, but it was Colombia’s Daniel Restrepo Garcia who eventually took gold in the final with 576.05.

As Lian buckled under the pressure, failing his first dive, Harding – who front loaded his final with his two hardest dives – delivered five clean performances to end on 559.50 with Russia’s Ruslan Ternovoi in third.

“I’m over the moon with silver,” said Harding. “It couldn’t have gone any better.

“Me and my coach discussed what I was going to do before the competition. My first dive was a new one and we thought we’d try it out and see how it went and it’s paid off.

“For the last dive I can do the four and a half but I chose not to do it here as training has been limited so we stuck with the easier one and it still went well.

“I knew the Colombian would come back because he’s got some big dives and the Chinese boy I just feel sorry for – it could happen to anyone, it could happen to me, but I’m pleased it went my way today.”