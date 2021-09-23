Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire CCC: Yorkshire continue impressive fightback

ADAM LYTH emerged from a wretched run of form to post a superb hundred for Yorkshire today.

The left-handed opener, whose previous 10 innings in all cricket had produced just 43 runs in total, has scored 112 against Notts at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire have reached 252-4 at lunch on day three, a lead of 29, with Harry Brook unbeaten on 41.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire are at Nottinghamshire this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

Lyth and Brook have added 70 in fine style to continue an impressive fightback by the visiting side.

On a third successive sunny day in Nottingham, albeit with a stronger breeze than on the first two days, Lyth had 74 to his name as Yorkshire resumed on 169-3 in their second innings, a deficit of 54.

Play was barely 10 minutes old when word arrived from Edgbaston that Warwickshire had taken a second bowling bonus point in their match against Somerset, which meant that Yorkshire could no longer qualify for next week’s final of the Bob Willis Trophy, even if they win this fixture.

The Warwickshire wicket-taker was the former Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who had Steven Davies caught behind.

Lyth and Will Fraine, the former Nottinghamshire batsman, successfully negotiated the opening 35 minutes here before Fraine fell leg-before to Brett Hutton for three, trying to work across the line.

Lyth went to his 27th first-class century from 230 balls with 13 fours and punched the air presumably as much in relief as in elation.

He received a warm ovation from a crowd in which there were a large number of enthusiastic schoolchildren.

They have spent much of their time cheering Harry Brook, who played quite sumptuously as Yorkshire worked off the deficit.

Brook took Luke Fletcher for four boundaries in an over with the second new ball, three of them through the covers and one positively crunched through mid-off to the foot of the Radcliffe Road stand.