Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire CCC - day three: Brilliant Lyth returns to top form

ADAM LYTH emerged from a wretched run of form to post his highest first-class score for over five years.

The Yorkshire left-hander, whose previous 10 innings in all cricket had produced just 43 runs in total, has scored 147 against Notts at Trent Bridge, the visitors reaching tea on day three at 341-6, a lead of 118.

It is Lyth’s highest score in the Championship since he struck 202, the last of his four career double centuries, against Surrey at the Oval in 2016.

Yorkshire are at Nottinghamshire this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

It has helped Yorkshire to fight back strongly after they were forced to follow-on, the visitors having lost only three wickets thus far in the opening two sessions of the day.

Resuming on 252-4 after lunch, Yorkshire slipped to 261-5 when Harry Brook fell to the eighth ball after the break.

The right-hander edged Dane Paterson to Brett Hutton at first slip to depart for 42 from 63 deliveries with eight fours.

After Lyth and Brook added 79, Lyth shared 72 with Jordan Thompson, who contributed 31 before falling just before tea, caught low down at second slip by Ben Duckett off Steven Mullaney.

Lyth has now been joined by Matthew Revis, who has four to his name.

On a third successive sunny day in Nottingham, albeit with a stronger breeze than on the first two days, Lyth had 74 on the board when Yorkshire resumed on 169-3, a deficit of 54.

Play was barely 10 minutes old when word arrived from Edgbaston that Warwickshire had taken a second bowling bonus point in their match against Somerset, which meant that Yorkshire could no longer qualify for next week’s final of the Bob Willis Trophy, even if they go on to win this fixture.

The Warwickshire wicket-taker was the former Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who had Steven Davies caught behind.

Lyth and Will Fraine, the former Nottinghamshire batsman, successfully negotiated the opening 35 minutes here before Fraine fell leg-before to Brett Hutton for three, trying to work across the line.

Lyth went to his 27th first-class century from 230 balls with 13 fours and punched the air presumably as much in relief as in elation.

He received a warm ovation from a crowd in which there were a large number of enthusiastic schoolchildren.

They spent much of their time cheering Brook, who played quite sumptuously as Yorkshire worked off the deficit.

Brook took Luke Fletcher for four boundaries in an over with the second new ball, three of them through the covers and one positively crunched through mid-off to the foot of the Radcliffe Road stand.