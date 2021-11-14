Times were very different when Leeds United bagged last positive result at Tottenham Hotspur

Eleven years ago, Jenas and Crouch were facing them for next weekend's hosts Tottenham when huge underdogs Leeds were down in League One.

Back then, on January 23, 2010, a last-minute Jermaine Beckford penalty gave Simon Grayson's Whites a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup fourth round for what remains United's most recent positive result at Spurs.

Eleven years ago, Leeds were arriving at a different venue to face Tottenham who were still at their historic White Hart Lane ground.

LATE DRAMA: Jermaine Beckford slams home a 96th-minute penalty to give League One side Leeds United a 2-2 draw at Premier League hosts Tottenham Hotspur and an FA Cup fourth round replay back in January 2010. Picture by James Hardisty.

The club moved to their state of the art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019 and Leeds got their first taste of the new venue back in January as Jose Mourinho's side recorded a 3-0 victory against the newly-promoted Whites.

For Leeds, there was no way back once Harry Kane had netted his 29th-minute spot kick but it was a different story in 2010 as United twice fought back to earn an FA Cup fourth round replay.

Leeds were coming to the end of three years in the doldrums of League One and heading for automatic promotion by sealing a second-placed finish four months later in May.

But United were also making a noise in the FA Cup and a fourth round trip to Harry Redknapp's Tottenham side was the reward for the epic 1-0 success at arch rivals Manchester United.

Spurs had finished the previous season in eighth place but Champions League football would be next after a fourth-placed finish in the 2009-10 campaign.

The Spurs side that lined up against Leeds featured Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in addition to the likes of Jenas, Crouch and Jermaine Defoe whilst former Whites star Robbie Keane was on the bench.

Leeds arrived following a dip in league form, the Whites without a win since the elation of their triumph at Old Trafford.

Matters then looked grim 12 minutes in at White Hart Lane as Spurs were awarded a penalty after Michael Doyle clattered into former Whites youngster Danny Rose but Defoe's spot kick was saved by Casper Ankergren.

United's first real attempt arrived in the 27th minute when a Robert Snodgrass effort from the edge of the box was pushed wide by Heurelho Gomes.

Leeds then went close five minutes later when Beckford was played in behind the defence and unleashed a stinging volley that was beaten away by Gomes.

But Tottenham went ahead two minutes before the break when Bale skinned Howson down the left and pulled the ball back for Niko Krancjar whose shot was saved by Ankergren but the loose ball fell to Crouch who had the simple task of converting from six yards.

Leeds then drew level just six minute after the restart as a corner caused a goalmouth scramble and Beckford converted from close range.

Rose was taken off for Wilson Palacios four minutes later and the attentions of Palacios proved crucial as Snodgrass sent a shot just wide from just inside the box.

Redknapp then made a double change with 19 minutes left as Keane and Roman Pavlyuchenko replaced Crouch and Kranjcar.

Just three minutes later, Pavlyuchenko put Spurs ahead when finishing a superb flowing move from inside the area after a fine run from Palacios and Defoe through-ball.

Leeds were heading out but in one last Whites attack in the 95th minute, Beckford was sent tumbling to the ground in the Spurs box by Michael Dawson after darting past the Tottenham defender.

Referee Andrew Wiley pointed to the spot and Beckford stepped up before sending a clinical spot kick into the top right corner with 96 minutes on the clock to send the away fans behind the goal wild.

