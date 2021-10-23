The two clubs did not meet at all in the league between 1990 and 2003, an era during which the Molineux outfit were stuck in English football’s second tier.

By the 2004-05 campaign, the Whites and Wolves were in that division together, Leeds relegated after a 24-year stay in the top flight and Wolves also going down as a newly-promoted side.

Three seasons together in the Championship followed before the Whites went even further the wrong way and down into League One, two years before Wolves were promoted back to the Premier.

RUN OVER: Future England defender Joleon Lescott, right, looks on as Rob Hulse, centre, races away to celebrate putting Leeds United 2-0 up en route to victory against Wolves at Elland Road back in August 2005. Picture by Varleys.

Yet there was no sign of United’s future demise in August 2005 as goals from Eddie Lewis and Rob Hulse gave United a 2-0 victory against Wolves at Elland Road, ending the visiting side’s 21-game unbeaten league run.

Sixteen years on, the Whites will look to end Wolves' three-game winning run in this afternoon's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Back in 2005, Wolves checked in at West Yorkshire having not lost in the league since the 2-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic since January of the same year.

But ten of their subsequent 21 games ended in draws and that on the back of a dismal start to the season that cost former boss Dave Jones his job led to the club only finishing ninth upon their first season back in the Championship under Glenn Hoddle who had succeeded Jones in December.

FRUSTRATION: For Wolves boss Glenn Hoddle, left, at Elland Road back in August 2005. Picture by Dan Oxtoby.

The 04-05 season’s first contest against Leeds had ended in a goalless draw at Molineux in August and the two sides again took a point apiece following a 1-1 scoreline in the reverse fixture at Elland Road in April.

Shaun Derry had equalised ten minutes after Carl Cort fired Hoddle’s side in front as part of a campaign which saw Kevin Blackwell’s side finishing 14th.

Leeds would then be on their way to the play-offs the following season and a 2-0 victory against Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday, August 20 made it seven points from four games played.

United’s campaign had begun with a 2-1 win at home to Watford which was followed by defeat by the same scoreline at Cardiff City. Blackwell’s Whites were then held to a goalless draw at Luton Town.

Wolves began with a 0-0 draw at Southampton which was followed by a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace and a 1-0 success against visiting Hull City.

Yet the Molineux outfit’s unbeaten run finally came to an end at Elland Road thanks to a double salvo from Blackwell’s side in front of a gate of 21,229 at Elland Road.

Leeds lined up with an XI of ‘keeper Ian Bennett behind Gary Kelly, Paul Butler, Sean Gregan, Dan Harding, Fraser Richardson, Gylfi Einarsson, Derry, Eddie Lewis, Robbie Blake and Rob Hulse.

Neil Sullivan, Matt Kilgallon, Jonathan Douglas, Michael Ricketts and David Healy formed the bench against a Wolves side that featured the likes of future England international Joleon Lescott and Kenny Miller.

But Wolves were unable to make any breakthrough against Leeds as Lewis and Hulse struck a goal apiece, Lewis firing Leeds ahead with just eight minutes on the clock.

Lee Naylor was dispossessed by Richardson who supplied the cross for Lewis to fire United in front.

Leeds were then denied a second goal by the crossbar as a Miller volley rattled the frame of the goal but Whites ‘keeper Bennett was also required to pull off some smart saves.

But Leeds bagged their second goal of the game on the hour when Hulse controlled and turned before firing past Michael Oakes.

Whites boss Blackwell said: “Wolves are a side who came here with a lot of confidence but that record was there to be beaten.

"It was a record that has been proudly put together by Glenn Hoddle and his players at Wolves.

"But we showed good team spirit and good application. What this win will do is give us confidence, particularly beating a side like Wolves.”

By the end of the season, Leeds found themselves just one game away from a return to the big time via the play-off final against Watford.

Nobody needs reminding of how that ended, or what followed in the next few years.

