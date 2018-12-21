Fledgling Leeds Rhinos netball club making huge strides on and off the court

ENGLAND NETBALL’S historic year will have a positive effect on the new Leeds Rhinos club, it has been claimed.

Rhinos’ under-19s played their first game last Saturday, beating Hertfordshire-based Mavericks 54-53 in the National Performance League.

Leeds Rhinos Netball. PIC: Leeds Rugby

The following day the sport hit the headlines when England were named top team – and won greatest moment – at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) awards.

The Roses were feted after an historic season during which they stunned hosts and favourites Australia to win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Their success has delighted Rhinos’ director of netball Anna Carter, who believes the sport is on the verge of a golden era.

“This is a really exciting time for netball,” said Carter, a former England international.

“Participation has gone up by 130,000 since the Commonwealth Games so it is pretty huge at the moment and I think the recognition at SPOTY will only help motivate more people to get involved.”

Carter reckons England’s achievements are already filtering down to the sport at all levels.

“It’s hard to put it into context,” she added. “Australia has dominated the world of netball for years and years and nobody’s come close, apart from New Zealand. England were always sat comfortably in third or fourth, fighting for the bronze medal with Jamaica.

“To make the steps they have in such a short space of time under Tracey Neville and previous coaches and to finally get that accolade is just huge, it is unbelievable.”

Founded last year, by the rugby league club and its foundation, Rhinos are also making rapid progress in a city without a top-flight team since Yorkshire Jets lost their Super League franchise two years ago.

Carter said: “In the summer we got awarded the accredited pathway by England Netball which basically means we run the performance pathway for athletes in the Yorkshire region so they get the opportunity to represent Leeds Rhinos on a national stage, against other areas with Super League teams, in age groups.

“It’s quite a pat on the back from England Netball that we are the club that has the resources to do that, to bring through young players and hopefully young future England players.”

Carter confirmed a Super League place is “one of the things we are keen to work towards”.

Rhinos had hoped to join Super League next year and Carter said: “One of the reasons we didn’t get a successful bid this time was facilities.

“In Leeds and Yorkshire we’ve got venues that will hold 1,000 and we’ve got arenas that will hold 8-12,000, but nothing in between. That’s the main issue and I believe some other sports are struggling with that in the city at the moment, which is frustrating.

“We’ve got so much potential and so many great indoor sports.

“It’s a shame we can’t cater for them.”