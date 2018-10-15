Lloyd claims inaugural TCR UK Championship title

HUDDERSFIELD’S Daniel Lloyd claimed a place in motorsport history by winning the inauagural 2018 TCR UK championship at a rain-drenched Donington Park yesterday.

After securing his fourth pole position of the season, Lloyd put in a storming drive to claim his eighth race victory of the year, and with it the championship crown.

Daniel Lloyd in action at the TCR UK Championship series finale at Donington. Picture: Paul Horton Motorsport Photography.

Lloyd then produced a stunning fightback to claim third place in race two after early contact with title rival Ollie Taylor dropped him down the field.

The weekend’s results rounded off an impressive season for 26-year-old Lloyd who amassed a first-class set of results in his WestCoast Racing VW Golf – taking four out of a possible seven pole positions, eight race wins and a further four podium finishes from the series’ 14 races.

On top of his TCR UK successes this season, Lloyd also memorably claimed his first race victory in the British Touring Car Championship at his home circuit of Croft back in June.

“I’m just over the moon,” said Lloyd after his race one victory at Donington. “We made a good start, but with a few things like ballast, penalty points and a failure at Croft, it started going the other way. But I kept positive, kept focused and just did everything I could and put everything into it.

“The team at WestCoast Racing have been faultless, I owe it all to them and I wouldn’t have had this opportunity without them. I’m pleased about what we’ve done this year, it’s had its ups and downs but without this championship, I wouldn’t have started racing anything this year.”